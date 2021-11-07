Something like this could make Jokowi the first president to be jailed





Terkini.id, Jakarta – The Chairman of the Council of the Network of Pro-Democracy Activists (ProDEM), Iwan Sumule, has speculated that the ministers are involved in cases of PCR to corruption under the leadership of President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. If so, according to Iwan Sumule, Jokowi could be the first Indonesian president to be tried and jailed. He mentioned that in the days of the New Order (Orba) there was a minister who was known to be obedient to President Suharto. Also Read: Amien Rais Sindir Jokowi, FH: Skinny Cats Smell Big Tigers

According to Iwan Sumule, the indication of an obedient minister is that everything that is said always begins with “under the direction of the President”. He then wondered if this kind of ministerial attitude had reoccurred in the days of President Jokowi. Also read: Sales managers Sentil PCR, ProDEM: Sontoloyo diet is superior to …

Iwan Sumule concerns in particular the emergence of allegations of a commercial company PCR affiliated on behalf of the minister to the existence of a minister implicated in corruption. “In President Jokowi’s time, what were Luhut and the other ministers doing in the conduct of business (PCR, vaccines, drugs, etc.) and also corruption on the president’s instructions? he asked Sunday afternoon November 7, 2021, reported by RMOL. Iwan Sumule then recalled that the corrupt behavior of the minister and the practice of the KKN in the management of the country could have a negative impact on President Jokowi. Also read: Sales managers Sentil PCR, ProDEM: Sontoloyo diet is superior to …

Moreover, he continued, if they are oriented not towards the well-being of the people, but towards the enrichment of themselves and their groups. “Something like this could make President Joko Widodo the first president to be tried and jailed. Not only for acts of corruption, but also for crimes against humanity, ”said Iwan Sumule.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://makassar.terkini.id/iwan-sumule-yang-seperti-ini-bisa-membuat-jokowi-jadi-presiden-pertama-yang-dipenjara/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos