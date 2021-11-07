More Americans oppose Joe Biden than Donald Trump in 2024: poll





President Joe Biden’s popularity continues to decline, with more Americans opposed to the Democratic Commander-in-Chief seeking another term in 2024 than his predecessor Donald Trump running again.

USA Today and Suffolk University released new poll data on Sunday, showing Biden’s approval rating plummeting to a new low. He also revealed that Republicans are currently favored over Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterms.

When asked if they wanted Biden to run again in the 2024 presidential election, 64% of those polled expressed opposition to him doing so. This included 28% of Democrats.

The majority of Americans have also expressed opposition to Trump seeking another term in 2024, but at a lower level than against Biden. Some 58% said they were against Trump running again in the next presidential election. Notably, this included only 24% of Republicans, suggesting that Trump remains more popular with GOP voters than Biden with Democratic voters.

This combination of images shows Trump and Biden during the final presidential debate of 2020 at Belmont University in Nashville on October 22, 2020. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Almost half of voters (46%) said Biden did a worse job than expected. And the president’s approval rating fell to a new low, hitting just 38 percent. Meanwhile, 46% of Americans said they plan to vote for a Republican representative in Congress midway through 2022, while only 38% said they plan to support a Democrat.

The survey was conducted November 3-5 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Recent poll data has consistently shown that Biden’s approval is crumbling among the American public. The president has faced multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the influx of migrants crossing the southern border, and the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, sparking concern and frustration among the American public.

A separate poll released by Emerson College on Friday showed Trump beat Biden in a hypothetical 2024 clash. While none of the potential presidential candidates were backed by a majority of respondents, Trump was 2 points ahead with 45% supporting the former president versus 43% who said they supported Biden. Emerson’s survey had slightly higher Biden approval than the USA Today / Suffolk poll, at 41%.

Currently, the FiveThirtyEight poll average shows that about 51.1% of voters disapprove of Biden, while about 42.6% approve of him. An Ipsos poll from Nov 3-4 is most favorable to Biden, with 48% of those polled saying they approve of the president versus 47% saying they disapprove.

Trump has not officially announced his intention to run again in 2024, although he has repeatedly teased the possibility. Many of his close associates and GOP allies have publicly stated that they expect him to run again. Biden said in March he “expected” him to run for another term in 2024.

