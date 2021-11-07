China: from the era of openness to the era of Xi Jinping – Politics

In more normal times, the head of state and head of the Chinese party Xi Jinping would be announced these days. On Monday, the Communist Party’s Central Committee meets in Beijing for its annual meeting, during which future leadership positions are usually also discussed.

As has been customary for Chinese presidents since Mao, Xi should effectively pave the way for a successor after his second term. Instead, President Xi is expected to use the four-day meeting to further consolidate his position ahead of the party’s 20th convention in the fall of 2022 – and thus secure his unlimited power.

Beijing’s power structures, with its opaque plenary sessions and confused-numbered congresses, may seem outdated. Especially with regard to the cult of the personality around the head of state Xi Jinping, who can be described as “the core of the party” and “the leader of the people”. Why are there other names in Beijing’s political establishment?

The tone in state media has also become downright frenzied in recent weeks, with almost every second article from the Xinhua News Agency focusing on Xi’s outstanding manager. A portrait of the party leader that appeared over the weekend came very close to canonization: Xi is a determined and active man with deep thoughts and feelings. He inherited a legacy, but also dared to do something new. The party leader has a vision for the future and is ready to work tirelessly, said Xinhua.

However, seemingly boring plenary meetings are more than a compulsory exercise. This is where the course is set which fundamentally decides the economic and political development of the country. At the most recent meeting a year ago, the supreme body of the party congress, which takes place every five years, decided on the cornerstones of the five-year plan. This year, it should be even more historic.

It therefore seems conceivable that party leader Xi Jinping would take advantage of the closed session to present a resolution on the history of the party. This has only happened twice so far. 1945 under Mao Zedong, as well as 1981 after Deng Xiaoping rose to the pinnacle of power and initiated the policies of reform and openness that made China’s meteoric rise in recent decades possible.

Beijing’s relations with Taiwan could be realigned

With the help of the historic resolution, Xi could anchor his legacy as party leader. This should not only contain some of the political concepts of recent years which are now more clearly defined. For example, the so-called “double circuit” strategy, with which Xi wants to make domestic production more independent from abroad. Just like the concept with cryptic sounds of a “community of destiny of humanity”, which should serve as the basis for a new international coexistence according to the ideas of the Communist Party. Beijing’s future relationship with Taiwan could also be realigned.

More importantly, however, with the help of the resolution, the head of state and party could justify his claim to remain in power. With a constitutional amendment in 2018, Xi created the conditions for a third time as president and thus rule beyond the year 2023. Until then, the post was limited to two terms – a lesson from Mao’s reign Zedong who plunged the country into chaos.

The lifting of the term limit four years ago was considered taboo for many. Therefore, Xi could now try to ideologically support his claim to power. Concretely, this means: Xi could herald the end of the era of reform and openness. The new era of Mr. Xi would follow.

Of course, it is mainly about maintaining your own power. From the party leader’s perspective, however, China is in a critical phase, a new era of development in which the tensions between the economic successes of recent decades and the lingering inequalities within society have grown steadily. . The new state logic is therefore “common prosperity”. This goal must be achieved through fairer rules of the game and social redistribution. In a speech in August, Xi made it clear that in the future, companies will not only have to worry about their own profits, but also consider how the general public will benefit. Fundamental reforms are likely to become a key political priority and take decades – under Xi’s leadership, of course.