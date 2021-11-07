Inflation has negatively affected most countries in the world: Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan is doing relatively much better as inflation has negatively affected most countries around the world, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a Twitter message: “As an unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally has negatively impacted most countries around the world following the Covid lockdowns, Pakistan mashaAllah fared relatively much better. “

Prime Minister Imran Khan also shared a video by spokesperson for financial adviser Shaukat Tarin, Muzammil Aslam, in which he provided statistics of rising inflation across the world.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN ANNOUNCES RS120BLN RELIEF PACKAGE FOR 130MLN PEOPLE

At the start of his video, Muzammil Aslam highlighted the allegations regarding the dire state of the national economy and the common questions raised about rising commodity prices.

He responded to the allegations, saying he had found no answers to his questions regarding solid statistical data to prove the claims regarding the national economy.

He admitted that the prices of basic necessities have increased around the world. Aslam then provided the global inflation statistics, saying the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported a 3.9% increase in food prices from September to October.

“According to the world grain index, an increase of 3.2 percent was recorded during the same period. Edible oil prices, which had never increased before, rose by as much as 9.6 percent [globally]. This is the fourth consecutive month of recording an increase in the prices of basic necessities. “

READ: STEPS TAKEN TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF GROWING INFLATION: PM IMRAN KHAN

Muzammil Aslam indicated that the prices of dairy products have increased by up to 2.6 pc in the last month. He added that countries were facing global inflation due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

He then highlighted Pakistan’s positive economic indicators, saying the country had experienced the worst export record in recent years. The volume of exports has now increased, with the country recording an increase of 17.5 percent in October and a rise of 25 percent in July-October.

READ: PM IMRAN KHANS RS120BN GRANT PACKAGE: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Aslam said it would be a record volume as the export volume is expected to reach $ 30 billion in FY22. Textile exports increased to $ 6 billion between July and October, beating its own record over and over again. He quoted a textile analyst that Pakistani exports are expected to reach $ 22 billion in FY22.

Muzammil Aslam said the country’s tax collection rate has increased to 37% and 32% in terms of income tax in the past four months. He added that the tax collection rate had also been increased due to an increase in income. The country collected an additional 151 billion rupees in income tax compared to the previous year.

He said the bill for non-oil imports had been reduced by up to 12.5 percent, a difference of $ 750 million. The growth rate of GDP, agriculture and industry is satisfactory, he added.

Aslam also responded to allegations about the lack of a special allowance for the middle class segment in the financial package announced by the federal government. He said the government had given concessions on the use of additional power units up to Rs5 to Rs7 per unit from November 2021 to February 2022.

He said sugar prices will drop after the record sugarcane harvest, while food prices will also see a drop in the coming days.

