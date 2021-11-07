Iran kicks off annual war games ahead of nuclear talks with the West





TEHRAN, Iran (AP) The Iranian military has started its annual war games in a coastal area in the Gulf of Oman, state television reported on Sunday, less than a month before upcoming nuclear talks with the West .

The report said navy and air force units as well as ground forces were participating in an area of ​​over one million square kilometers (386,100 square miles) east of the strategic strait. of Ormuz.

Almost 20% of all oil shipments pass through the Strait to the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

The exercise comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States following the unilateral withdrawal of former President Donald Trump from America from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers.

State television said brigades comprising commandos and airborne infantry were deployed for the annual exercise. Fighter jets, helicopters, military transport planes, submarines and drones were also scheduled to participate in the exercise. It was not immediately clear how long the exercise would last.

Dubbed Zolfaghar-1400, the war games aim to improve preparedness for foreign threats and any possible invasion, state television said.

U.S. officials said last week that Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still detains the vessel in its port.

Iran has offered conflicting accounts of what happened, claiming elite Revolutionary Guard commandos thwarted the US seizure of an oil tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Gulf of Oman and freed vessel. He broadcast dramatic footage on state television but did not further explain the incident.

The nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, promises Iran economic incentives in return for limits on its nuclear program, and aims to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.

After the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran, the Islamic Republic has gradually and publicly abandoned the limits of the agreement on its nuclear development.

Iran says its stockpile of 20% enriched uranium has reached over 210 kilograms (463 pounds), the latest provocative move ahead of upcoming nuclear negotiations with the West.

Under the landmark nuclear deal, Iran was prohibited from enriching uranium above 3.67%. Uranium enriched to more than 90% can be used for nuclear weapons, although Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.

After months of delay, the European Union, Iran and the United States announced last week that indirect talks to revive the deal would resume on November 29 in Vienna.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-business-iran-navy-middle-east-ec01ace9a6210f331b644a3f2a13f3d0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos