Congratulatory messages pour in as PM Modi surpasses approval ratings of world leaders









ANI |

Update: 07 November 2021 21:42 IS

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata party leaders took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he once again exceeded global approval ratings and became the world’s most popular leader with a 70% approval rating among 13 world leaders, surpassing US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others.

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said Prime Minister Modi at the top of the rankings is a matter of pride and honor for the whole country.

“It is a matter of pride and honor for the whole country that Prime Minister Modi has once again become the most popular leader in the world with a global approval rating of 70%. Atmanirbhar Bharat, ”Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet.

While Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the public trust in Prime Minister Modi and his image as a hardworking and honest leader make him the most trustworthy leader.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world’s most popular politician according to a poll with a 70% approval rating. “Singh tweeted.

Housing and Urban Affairs Union and Oil and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attributed Prime Minister Modi’s success to his inclusive development policies and strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic .

“A 70% approval rating in the Global Leader Approval Tracker places Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the top of the list of world’s most beloved and popular leaders. A people’s favorite due to inclusive development policies and strong leadership during the pandemic, ”Puri tweeted.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again tops the list of the world’s most popular leaders with a global approval rating of 70%. This honor is recognition of the acceptance of his leadership and effective policies on the world stage and of the potential of ‘New India. Congratulations to all Indians! Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence, a global enterprise technology company that currently tracks the approval rating of government leaders in various countries on a weekly basis, recently revealed that PM Modi’s approval is the highest among all other leaders. global.

Prime Minister Modi is followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian President Mario Draghi with approval ratings of 66% and 58% respectively.

While German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Joe Biden were the fourth and sixth world leaders by approval rating.

Global leader approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and sample sizes vary by country.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence was founded in 2014 and has built a technological platform for data collection. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/politics/congratulatory-messages-pour-in-as-pm-modi-tops-global-leaders-approval-ratings20211107214208 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

