Shehbaz Says Prime Minister Imran Khan Must ‘Face The Law’ And Resign Over Daska Poll Report





PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan comply with the law and submit his resignation as a latest report from the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) surfaced suggesting irregularities in the Daska by-election.

It is relevant to note that the ECP released a report on Friday regarding the February by-elections in the NA-75 constituency of Daska concluding that election officials, police and local administration had not played their “designated role. as required and have been found [to be] puppets in the hands of their illegal masters ”during the side polls.

It was also found by the report that the police and officials played an “absurd” role in the by-election. The report identified their inability to protect election personnel and materials, while questioning whether the police had conspired, slandered and therefore annulled the entire by-election.

After an analysis of various statements of the investigative procedure, it could be deduced that the police were either under the influence of a constant force which guided them or that they remained deliberately blind to what was going on around them. ‘she, the report says.

In this regard, Shehbaz Sharif said that attempts are being made to steal and take away from the people their right to elect their own representatives.

“Imran Khan Niazi has to say what he expects after the ECP report reveals everything?” “He asked, adding that” it takes a big heart to become [ex-prime minister] Nawaz Sharif and face the law.

Shehbaz went on to assure that his party would resist and strongly oppose the government’s plan to introduce electoral reforms, electronic voting machines and amendments to the NAB ordinance, while adding that the PML-N would join. to other political parties against the government’s alleged plan to “enslave” the people of the country.

Likewise, top PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also took the government to task for the investigative report and read some of its findings on attempted rigging in the bailiff side ballot, while alleging that multiple levels of government from local government to provincial and federal governments were involved in the attempted rigging.

“This question goes to the top [and] Chief Minister of Punjab [Usman] Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to give answers, ”he said.

“We hope that the ECP will inflict exemplary punishments on these people. We hope that the judiciary will not turn a blind eye to this violation of the Constitution and take the kind of action that no one ever thinks of stealing the elections, ”he added.

“If our justice system wants to do something for the country, then today is the test,” he noted.

Calling the issue a “test” for the upper judiciary, Abbasi said that if she could disqualify a prime minister for failing to receive a salary referring to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, she could also take action in the event of a constitutional violation. .

According to the ECP’s investigation report, it appears that “a constant force of observation pushed or goaded” the presidents, who did not perform their duties during the poll.

The report submitted by Punjab Joint Election Commissioner Saeed Gul to the secretary of the ECP said that the statement made by the 20 POs who were “forcibly taken to unknown places invoked the fact that … the facts were being concealed by the OP ”.

He noted that while the said POs blamed the police for the irregularities reported during the ballot, “their statements can never justify their negligence and poor administration”.

It should be mentioned that the controversial side polls in February this year were marred by violence, rigging and the disappearance of more than 20 Presidents (POs), and that a fact-finding investigation was launched. to investigate irregularities.

In this regard, the ECP withheld the results of the ballot and ordered the re-election of the entire constituency after suspecting that the results could have been falsified. The order was then upheld by the Supreme Court.

A by-ballot was held in the constituency in April, with PML-Ns Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar winning the contest with 110,075 votes against Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insafs Ali Asjad Malhi, who pocketed 93,433 votes.

