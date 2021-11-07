Politics
Boris Johnson accused of creating a conflict of interest over Ofcom president
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of creating a conflict of interest after appointing a lobbyist for a PR agency that advises media companies, including Sky, to help select the regulator’s next chairman British industry.
Hanover partner Michael Prescott has just been appointed as a senior external interviewer who will advise Sue Gray, the head of the recruiting process for Ofcom’s new president.
Jo Stevens, secretary for shadow culture, has written to the government expressing concerns about his role. The company represents at least three major companies in the industry – Sky, Facebook and (outside the UK) Apple.
His appointment comes as ministers relaunch the selection process for the next president of Ofcom, which has a growing role in regulating the media, telecoms and the Internet.
Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, was seen as Downing Street’s preferred candidate, but an initial assessment board earlier this year ruled he was ‘not nominable’.
The decision to relaunch the selection process allows Dacre, a vocal critic of both the BBC and online platforms, to reapply.
In the letter to Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, seen by the Financial Times, Stevens said there were already “deep concerns” about the management of the recruitment process.
“It is in this context that the reported role of Michael Prescott in the current process is of particular concern,” she wrote.
Prescott, managing director of corporate strategy and policy in Hanover – and former director of corporate affairs at BT – is the only independent member of the assessment board that reviews the candidates.
Ofcom does not regulate Facebook, but Stevens noted that, as part of the government’s plans, it is expected to acquire powers to oversee social media platforms.
“This would appear to create a conflict of interest,” she wrote, adding that Facebook had undertaken “extensive lobbying” in response to the regulatory proposals.
Jean Seaton, director of the Orwell Foundation and professor of media history at the University of Westminster, also raised concerns about Hanover’s ties to Sky. “Sky has a vested interest in making the BBC smaller,” she said.
Professor Paul M Heywood, an expert on corruption policy at the University of Nottingham, said Hanover clientele, including Sky, might not appear problematic on the surface.
But he added that there were “clearly questions to be answered here about potential conflicts of interest,” citing Dacre’s candidacy as well as Hanover’s “perceived close ties to the Conservative Party.”
The digital, culture, media and sports ministry said the panel’s role had been approved by the independent commissioner for public appointments. “The recruitment process for the President of Ofcom is fair and open and there are no conflicts of interest,” he said.
A government official said Prescott had no “direct relationship” with customers in Hanover who were regulated by Ofcom.
“Nonetheless, he has confirmed that he will withdraw from any activity related to these companies and has formally accepted that all information to which he becomes a party as part of this process will remain confidential,” the official said.
Prescott, who has said he is “not politically active”, is a friend of Robbie Gibb, a BBC board member closely linked to Downing Street as Theresa May’s former communications chief.
A source from Hanover pointed out that the company had 200 customers. “Anyone who has met Michael will know that he has extensive knowledge of the media and telecommunications industry and the highest level of integrity. He made a full disclosure of his customer list to DCMS, which doesn’t include Sky or Facebook.
But Dr Damian Tambini, a member of the London School of Economics’ media and communications department, said the dispute over the appointments endangered Ofcom’s reputation as a “gold standard”.
Tambini said that if Prescott has significant ties to companies regulated by Ofcom, “that should disqualify him.”
Since Dacre’s initial rejection, the government has also changed the job description, removing the requirement for the candidate to work “collegially“to someone who could work”effectively”.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/36d958ff-f6fc-45f2-bcd9-c2f088f74bf7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]