The $ 30 billion woman: megadonator Miriam Adelson returns to politics





Sheldon and Miriam Adelson await the arrival of then-President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on February 21, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. | Evan Vucci / AP Photo

According to someone familiar with the talks, the list of personalities Adelson met this week included Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican National Senate Committee Chairman Rick Scott, who are helping guide the parties’ mid-term efforts. She also snuggled up with a group of Republicans seen as potential candidates for the 2024 presidential election: former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Kiss of the Ring underscores Adelson’s unparalleled influence in megadonator circles. Over the past two decades, Adelson and her husband have routinely cut seven- and eight-digit checks that had the power to make or break Republican candidates. The Adelsons have been the biggest donors to federal candidates and super PACs in three of the last five elections, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-partisan research group that tracks political donations.

During last year’s campaign, the couple donated more than $ 91 million to support former President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts, making them Trump’s biggest backer.

But after Sheldon Adelson passed away following a two-year battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Miriam Adelson decided to suspend political donations. The move, according to those close to Israel-born Adelson, reflected in part her adherence to the Jewish faith, which requires worshipers to observe a year of mourning after the loss of a loved one. In January, her husband was buried in Jerusalem.

Miriam Adelson mourns next to the grave of her husband, Sheldon, in Jerusalem during his funeral on January 15, 2021. | Oren Ben Hakoon / Israel Hayom / Pool photo via AP

Adelson also focused on business matters, such as finalizing the $ 6.25 billion sale of family-owned Las Vegas properties, including the Venetian and Palazzo resorts. Adelson, who Forbes says is worth more than $ 30 billion, became the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corporation following the death of her husband. The company began to shift its focus from Las Vegas to expanding its operations in Macau and Singapore, and Adelson was involved in his company’s efforts to establish a presence in Texas and Florida.

But during a dinner with a group of Senate Republicans last May, Adelson assured those in attendance that she plans to stay heavily involved with political donations, according to a person familiar with the discussion. She reiterated the message at her meetings this week, but refrained from making specific financial commitments and stressed that she would wait until the elections approach to start making large donations.

Behind the scenes, she kept in touch with other major Republican actors. She has spoken several times this year with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and recently received a phone call from Trump.

Miriam is a wonderful woman whom her husband loved very much and, at the same time, respected for her great intelligence. He was very proud of her and she was very proud of him. She will beautifully carry on her legacy, Trump said in a statement.

While Sheldon Adelson has made headlines over the years, those close to the couple say Miriam Adelson has quietly been a driving force in their political and business decisions.

A doctor who oversees a drug rehab clinic, Miriam Adelson shared her husband’s hawkish views on foreign policy and his steadfast support for Israel. Miriam Adelson, who has been married to her husband for 30 years, has also helped orchestrate their political donations: It is no coincidence, say family lieutenants, that the husband and wife duo have often shared their donations with equal parts.

She was the power behind the throne. Sheldon never did anything without Miriam. She was always by his side. She has led many of her initiatives, said Fred Zeidman, Houston-based Republican donor, a longtime friend of the Adelson family who attended the RJC conference. They were inseparable.

Miriam Adelson was largely absent from the rally, except for an appearance on Saturday night at a commemoration held for her husband.

In the weeks leading up to the conference, Adelsons representatives were inundated with calls from candidates who yearned to spend time with her, though many were turned down. Andy Abboud, the longtime political guardian of the Adelson family, held separate meetings with other prominent Republicans who had made the pilgrimage to Las Vegas.

The Republican Jewish Coalition weekend rally recalled Adelson’s continued influence on the party. A line of potential 2024 candidates acknowledged Sheldon Adelson, who was 87 at the time of his death, in their remarks. While Trump did not attend in person, he recorded a video praising the couple.

While going on stage, Cruz jokingly compared Sheldon Adelson to stars like Cher, Madonna and Prince.

That says something, Cruz joked, that he has become a name in a nutshell.

