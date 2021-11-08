Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lifts ban on extremist TLP group to end anti-government unrest





Succumbing to die-hard Islamists to end the murderous anti-government agitation, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday agreed to remove the outlawed extremist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the list of banned outfits.

After demonstrating violent protests to force the government to expel the French ambassador over the issue of blasphemous cartoons published in France, the TLP was declared a banned organization in April this year.

The group took to the streets again last month and, after violent protests, struck a deal with the government. Although details of the deal were not disclosed to the public, it emerged from some executives’ statement that he understood the removal of the group’s ban.

At least 21 people, including 10 police officers, have lost their lives in fierce clashes between TLP workers and law enforcement in recent days.

Prime Minister Khan approved the lifting of the TLP ban after the Punjab government sent a report through the Interior Ministry.

“The Prime Minister was pleased to grant permission to submit the Instant Summary to Cabinet through its circulation under Rule 17 (1) (b) of the Company Rules, 1973,” according to a official document.

He added that “cabinet approval is [now] solicited to withdraw the outlaw the TLP under […] Anti-Terrorism Law of 1997 on the recommendation of the government of Punjab. “

According to the Rules of Business, 1973, circulation approval means that a summary is sent to federal ministers for advice. If a Minister does not respond within the time limit, it is presumed that he has approved the report.

The government has already released over 2,000 TLP activists, and after the ban was lifted, the group would be free to participate in all kinds of political activity.

However, this would set a bad precedent and future governments would be vulnerable to extremist groups and their bullying.

The TLP was established in 2015 and has organized at least six protests over the years, mainly against the alleged desecration of the Prophet.

(With PTI inputs)

