



Work on Rs.142bn heightening plans underway in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, November 07 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said work on various development programs costing Rs 142 billion is underway in Peshawar district, while programs to increase by Rs 1 billion rupees in each constituency would also be launched.

Addressing a public meeting in Peshawar here on Sunday, the CM said that given the health facility needs of the region, a tertiary level hospital under a public-private partnership would also be established. in Peshawar.

The chief minister said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power, the country faced a difficult situation, the country was plagued by external debts and the country’s economy was on the verge of collapse.

He said the current government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as a top priority, has started to take practical steps to revive the economy, but has unfortunately been hit hard by the pandemic of corona.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, through an effective strategy, has successfully led the country’s economy, which has been recognized and appreciated around the world.

Mahmood Khan pointed out that the global corona pandemic like elsewhere in the world has driven the current wave of inflation in Pakistan, and the current government, under Imran Khan’s vision, is taking results-oriented measures to bring a maximum relief to the public. in the prevailing situation.

The chief minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a historic 120 billion rupee relief plan to bring relief to the masses.

Mahmood Khan said that in case of need, the provincial government will divert the development budget to bring maximum relief to the people. He described the imperfect economic policies of the previous rulers as another reason for the current inflation and said that over the past seventy years various political parties have led the masses and enjoyed power, plundered the treasury. public but did not plan for the future of the country which has resulted in the current inflation severely affecting the poor masses.

Mahmood Khan further said the government of the day is not only committed, but also taking visible steps to lift the nation out of these crises.

Referring to his government’s three-year performance, Mahmood Khan said that when the provincial government came to power three years ago, it faced a number of challenges with the merger of tribal areas leading the way. , adding that the merger of the former FATA was undoubtedly a complicated and difficult task, but thanks to the full support and visionary guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government completed the entire merger process within the short span of two years time.

He said that now the government is focused on the accelerated development of these areas, the completion of the Peshawar rapid transit project was another challenge for the incumbent provincial government, which has now become an iconic public transport project. benefiting thousands of commuters daily.

He added that the completion of phase I of the Swat highway and the launch of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone were two more important achievements of the provincial government.

The chief minister noted that the incumbent provincial government was working under well-designed planning in agriculture, industry and other sectors, adding that progress was being made on CRBC Gomal Zam projects. and Tank Zam Dam to bring the huge piece of barren land in the southern district into cultivation for food security in the province.

Likewise, the provincial government was working on the creation of economic zones and the construction of highways in the province to make the province a hub of commercial and industrial activities, adding that the projects of DI Khan Expressway, Expressway of Swat, Chitral Highway and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, on completion would connect all districts of the province with each other and thus stimulate trade and economic activities.

Addressing the province’s public welfare initiatives, Mahmood Khan called the Sehat Card Plus program his government’s flagship project and said that under the program, one hundred percent of the province’s population benefited from free health care facilities, adding that the Kissan card program was another important program. of his government whereby fertilizers, seeds, pesticides and other items related to agriculture are provided to farmers at subsidized rates.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government has earmarked Rs. 10 billion in the current food card program budget to provide relief to needy families in the province and added that the education card will also be launched very soon to help needy students. to pursue their academic careers in reputable educational institutions across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.app.com.pk/national/work-on-uplift-schemes-of-rs-142bn-in-progress-at-peshawar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos