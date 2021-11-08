Sir Keir Starmer asks Boris Johnson to apologize to nation for Owen Paterson’s row sleaze ahead of emergency debate | Politics News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson must apologize to the country for his handling of Owen Paterson’s sleaze row, Sir Keir Starmer said.

The Labor leader said Mr Johnson is also to confirm that Mr Paterson, a former cabinet minister, will not be nominated for a peerage.

Ahead of an emergency debate in the House of Commons on standards in Westminster, Sir Keir said Mr Johnson must act to clean up politics.

It comes as former Tory Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine told Sky News he couldn’t “disagree” with Sir John Major assessment that the recent behavior of Mr Johnson’s government could be considered “politically corrupt”.

Lord Heseltine spoke after Cabinet Minister George Eustice downplayed the sleaze line as a “storm in a teacup”, insisting that the government was focusing on “important and important decisions” such as those posed at COP26.

Sir Keir also called for action against disgraced MP Rob Roberts, who was readmitted to the Conservative Party despite disregarding parliament’s policy on sexual misconduct.

Although he is back in the party, the member for Delyn sits as an independent in the House of Commons while the Conservative whip remains suspended.

A debate in the House of Commons last Monday was granted by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle following attempts by the Conservatives to block an immediate 30-day suspension for Mr. Paterson for a “flagrant” violation of lobbying rules.

Conservative MPs have been ordered to support the creation of a Conservative-led committee to re-examine Mr. Paterson’s case and the entire standards system.

But after a backlash on the plane, the government did an about-face and Mr. Paterson then resigned as an MP, leaving what he called the “cruel world of politics”.

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson must attend this debate, answer for his mistakes, apologize to the country and take action to right the damage he has caused.

“The country has yet to hear a word of contrition regarding its attempts to create one rule for himself and his friends and one for everyone. He must now come to the House and apologize.”

Sir Keir, who will lead Labor’s response to the House of Commons debate, said Mr Johnson should confirm he will not appoint Mr Paterson “or any other MP who has been suspended from Parliament” for a peerage .

He also urged Mr Johnson to work together on plans to expel Mr Roberts from the Commons – a loophole meant Delyn’s six-week suspension could not trigger the removal process leading to a by-election.

Picture:

Sir Keir Starmer braces for House of Commons showdown with Boris Johnson on Monday



Mr. Roberts voted with Tory MPs in favor of the plan to spare Mr. Paterson an immediate suspension.

Sir Keir said: “It is shameful that Mr Roberts has been greeted as both a Member of Parliament and the Conservative Party, although it has been discovered that he sexually harassed a junior staff member.

“The fact that he was able to help and encourage the Prime Minister in his attempts to corrupt British politics last week should be a source of shame for the Tories.

“The Prime Minister was ready to tear up the system to save one of his disgraced MPs – why won’t he take action to protect others from it?

Sir Keir also demanded a “full and transparent investigation” into how Randox – one of the companies that paid Mr Paterson – came to win COVID-19 testing contracts.

He said it was “essential that the public have confidence that Owen Paterson’s paid advocacy did not influence these decisions.”

The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner’s investigation into Mr Paterson’s activities covered from October 2016 to February 2020, before the pandemic struck.

Tory heavyweights have also attacked Mr Johnson’s government over lobbying.

Asked about Sir John’s comments, Lord Heseltine told Sky News: “I don’t think you can disagree with that.”

He added: “The context is extremely uncomfortable as we are entering a very difficult time.

“We have the Brexit disaster, we have the environmental conference hanging by a thread in Glasgow, we have the COVID situation, and there is no doubt that the standard of living of people at that time next year is going to look very, very different from the ones they love today.

“It’s a bad time for the government by any means.”

The Liberal Democrats, who provided the emergency debate, called for an independent statutory public inquiry into the allegations of sleaze and corruption.

The inquiry, which would have the power to call witnesses and obtain evidence under oath, would examine not only the Paterson litigation but also the award of coronavirus contracts, whether Mr Johnson’s vacation was properly declared and the renovation of his Downing Street apartment.

The party also said any MPs under investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner should not be able to vote or propose amendments to motions related to disciplinary matters.