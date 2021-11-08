Jemima Khan steps down from Crown over portrayal of Princess Diana





Lady Diana, Princess of Wales (right) and Jemima Khan, wife of Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, attend a variety show on February 22, 1996 in Lahore (AFP via Getty Images)

Jemima Khan has revealed that she left the hit Netflix series The Crown after falling out with the producers over their portrayal of Princess Diana.

The 47-year-old was hired by series creator Peter Morgan to help write the screenplay for the next series in the series.

The final season is expected to focus on the conflict between Charles and Diana in the early 1990s until his death in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

When Morgan, 57, approached her for the role, she was eager to do so as it was really important to me that the last years of my friends’ lives were described with precision and compassion, as never happened. not always produced in the past.

But she then withdrew from the project because her portrayal of Diana was not treated with as much respect or compassion as she had hoped.

Ms Khan told the Sunday Times: In 2019, Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series of The Crown, specifically the episodes that involved Princess Dianas in the last years before her death. After much thought, having never spoken publicly about any of this before, I decided to contribute.

She added: We worked together on the plan and scripts from September 2020 to February 2021.

When our co-writing agreement was not honored and I realized that this particular story wouldn’t necessarily be told with as much respect or compassion as I had hoped for, I requested that all of my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit.

Josh O’Connor, left, and Emma Corrin in a scene from

Prior to stepping down from the role, Ms Khan had worked on storylines about Diana’s relationship with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan and Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed, as well as her explosive BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

Ms Khan had a brief love affair with screenwriter Morgan earlier this year, but he has now rekindled his relationship with actress Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher on the series.

Peter Morgan – who created The Crown and had a brief romance with Jemima – at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London (Getty Images)

A spokesperson for The Crown said: Jemima Khan has been a friend, fan and staunch supporter of The Crown since season one.

She was part of a large network of knowledgeable and varied sources who provided a lot of background information for our writers and research team, providing context for the drama that is The Crown. She was never hired as a screenwriter on the series.

Ms Khan is a former journalist and associate editor of the news weekly The New Statesman. She was once married to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the couple have two sons.

