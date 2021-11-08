Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock Market News and Shares | Financial news

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















We believe that 18,050 (20-day SMA) will act as a strong resistance in the near future, said Karan Pai of GEPL Capital.

Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 Things to Know Before You Open Bell


New trends

Will India join the world's most exclusive intelligence club?




namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi530.452.800.53
Nhpc30.950.551.81
Indiabulls Hsg226.101.050.47
ntpc137.150.400.29

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting