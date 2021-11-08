Xi Jinping to unveil new doctrine that could allow him to rule for life

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 13th National People’s Congress in Beijing on March 7, 2021 (Li Xueren, Xinhua / Zuma Press / TNS)

(Tribune News Service) Only two men in the history of the Communist Party have ever written a so-called historic resolution. China is waiting to see if President Xi Jinping becomes the third.

The first official statement on China’s history in 40 years is expected to top the agenda when the ruling party meets this week at the last major meeting ahead of a bi-decennial congress next year, where Xis expects to break a precedent and secure a third term. prolong his indefinite reign.

The historic resolutions of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping came at critical moments in the trajectory of nations and allowed their authors to dominate party politics until their last breath. The release of his own magnum opus would not only put Xi on par with these party titans, but could signal big changes underway in the world’s second-largest economy.

The November 8-11 meeting, called the Sixth Plenum, kicks off China as it comes closest to a campaign season. Getting the party to support its take on Chinese history and its future would be the biggest sign to date that Xi has the power base to potentially rule for life after nearly a decade of elimination enemies and promoting national pride.

What is the sixth plenum?

Between each party congress, the Central Committee of the Communist Party meets seven times in meetings called plenums that cover different topics. About 400 men (and a handful of women), including heads of state, military leaders, provincial leaders and high-level academics, gather at a heavily guarded military hotel in Beijing. Like most things in elite Chinese politics, the agenda is top secret and only revealed in a statement afterwards, with feuds and internal strife removed.

As the last big meeting in China’s five-year political cycle, the Sixth Plenum is in some ways more important than others: it is the last chance for the horse trade before big decisions are made at the congress. of the following year. In preparation, the Poltiburo parties last month considered a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experiences of the 100-year-old parties, the state-run Xinhua news agency said, without giving details.

The wording raised eyebrows. At the Sixth Plenum in 1981, Deng passed his famous landmark resolution denouncing the missteps of Mao, whose crusades of the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution caused famine and death. At a similar summit in 2016, the party named Xi a leader, a term previously reserved for Deng, Mao and Jiang Zemin that gives de facto veto power over key decisions.

What are the historical resolutions?

At first glance, these are long, dry accounts written in unwieldy party language. In reality, they are the ultimate power play.

When Mao issued his landmark resolution in 1945, the People’s Republic was four years away from being a country and still in the throes of leadership wars. The document, entitled Resolution on Certain Questions in the History of our Party, put an end to all this uncertainty. He said that only Mao had the right political line to lead the CCP, paving the way for decades for his personality-oriented regime.

By the time Deng handed in his document in 1981, the party was facing yet another leadership struggle following Maos’ death four years earlier. Weaving a narrative that condemned the chaos of Maos’ Cultural Revolution without totally discrediting him, and thus undermining the party, Deng secured his position as a man with the right vision to move China forward.

This platform allowed Deng to liberalize the Chinese economy and ban another personality cult without ever being president. The resolutions carry such weight because the party revolves around what Wu Guoguang, professor of history at the University of Victoria in Canada, calls documentary politics a system where the decisions of the elites are ratified in documents, not documents. laws.

The process of drafting a CCP document is a process of building consensus among the party elite, Wu said, making such a publication the largest display of collective approval available. Deng polled more than 4,000 executives’ opinions on his resolution, and state media reported that Xi is currently presenting his to key people outside the party.

Yet Wu said the leader still controls the final narrative. Xi definitely dominates the process of crafting this historic third resolution, Wu said. He is imposing his views to become the framework within which the party elites build consensus.

What will Xi say?

Unlike his predecessors who criticized the party’s missteps, Xis is likely to tell a victorious story of a century of success, glossing over failures and describing his vision for a modern Marxist society, as the media portend. State. Last month’s Politburo meeting said the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation was a historic fate under Xi, the party’s Peoples Daily newspaper said, offering clues to the content of the resolutions.

To create a story of continued success, Xi must embrace the conflicting policies of Mao and Deng, ignore the scars of events such as the Great Leap Forward and the Tiananmen Square Massacre, and present his own ideology as the next natural way. despite criticism claiming he is resurrecting the personality cult that Deng despised.

Mixing Mao and Deng seems illogical, but it is the political trick to play CCP politics, said Wu, who in the 1980s worked for reformist Prime Minister Zhao Ziyang, later ousted for his liberal views. Xi changes many Dengs policies, but he definitely follows Mao and Deng in one direction: to defend the CCP’s monopoly on power in China.

Why is this important?

As the leader of one-fifth of the world’s population, Xi’s potential to rule for life has huge ramifications. The most important man in China is already on a mission to redistribute the wealth of nations to build a more just Marxist society. This joint prosperity campaign wiped an estimated $ 1 trillion from the value of Chinese stocks around the world in July and impacted the business of everyone from delivery drivers and after-school teachers to giants. technology and celebrities, with major payoffs for global investors.

With a historic resolution under his belt, Xi would head to the next years’ policy emboldened to execute more economic reforms and push back the United States on trade, coronavirus probes and, of course, Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a separatist province. Xi in July called it a historic mission to bring the democratic island under party control, a move that could actually send Washington and Beijing to war if carried out by force.

