Jemima Khan sever ties with Crown over concerns over Princess Diana’s script direction





A close friend of Diana, the Princess of Wales, has stepped down from her work on The Crown over concerns about the direction of the script, according to a report.

Jemima Khan said she spent five months working on the Netflix show after its creator Peter Morgan invited her to co-write episodes in 2019.

The 47-year-old, who has never publicly discussed her friendship with Diana, said she decided to contribute after much thought.

But when she realized that the portrayal of her deceased friends was not being treated with as much respect or compassion as I had hoped, she requested that all of her contributions be removed and declined writing credit.

2021 Emmys: Crown and Ted Lasso’s triumphs show Britain has TV talent to compete in the streaming age

Ms Khan told the Sunday Times: We worked together on the plan and scripts from September 2020 to February 2021.

When our co-writing agreement was not honored and I realized that this particular story wouldn’t necessarily be told with as much respect or compassion as I had hoped for, I requested that all of my contributions are deleted from the series.

Ms Khan and Mr Morgan were briefly involved in a romantic relationship, although they apparently broke up earlier this year.

She and Mr Morgan, 58, are believed to have worked on story arcs that included Diana’s infamous 1995 BBC Panorama interview and her relationship with cardiac surgeon Hasnat Khan, a distant cousin of the former husband of Mrs. Khan, Imran Khan.

Diana had visited Ms Khan and her former husband, Imran Khan, in Pakistan in 1996 and 1997.

Mr Khan, a former cricketer, was elected Prime Minister of the country in 2018.

He shares two sons with Ms Khan, who is the daughter of the late businessman Sir James Goldsmith and the sister of former Tory Minister Zac Goldsmith.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, 31, will play Diana in the new series opposite Dominic West as Prince Charles.

The upcoming fifth season is set to represent Dianas the final years before his death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Imelda Staunton will succeed Olivia Colman as Queen while Jonathan Pryce will play the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mr Morgan is a famous playwright and screenwriter whose credits include The Queen and Frost / Nixon, while journalist turned filmmaker Ms Khan has written her feature debut, Whats Love Got to Do With It ?, starring Lily James and Emma Thompson .

A spokesperson for The Crown said: Jemima Khan has been part of a large network of knowledgeable and diverse sources who have provided a lot of background information for our writers and research team, providing context for the drama that is The Crown. She was never hired as a screenwriter on the series.

