The President’s message is clear, there must be a balance





JAKARTA, www.wowbabel.com – Minister of Environment and Forests (LHK) Siti Nurbaya reaffirmed President Joko Widodo’s message that every development made by the government must be in line with deforestation reduction policies and emissions. The president’s message is clear. There has to be a balance. President Jokowi also stressed that every ministry in building something should pay attention to the environment and its impacts. The message has been delivered in stages of fieldwork which have been underway for some time, ” Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya said in Glasgow on Thursday (4/11/2021). Over the past 6-7 years, Indonesia has clearly demonstrated its commitment in the form of real work on the ground, especially in reducing deforestation and reducing emissions. In 2020, the deforestation rate dropped drastically to just 115.2 thousand ha. This year’s deforestation rate is the lowest in 20 years. Forest and land fires (karhutla) can also be reduced by 82% in 2020, when the world experiences extreme weather conditions that cause forest and land fires in countries like America, Canada and others. “We are grateful that in 2019 and 2020, Indonesia is able to avoid the duo of forest fire and corona haze disasters, given the extreme weather conditions plaguing the world,” said the Minister Siti. Other government policies include a moratorium on primary forest and peat covering an area of ​​66 million ha, structuring regulations, control and restoration of peatlands of around 3.4 million ha. In addition, optimization of unproductive land, law enforcement, restoration, rehabilitation of forests for plant enrichment and increased carbon sequestration are also carried out. “Since 2019, the president has multiplied replantings by 10, and forest management is sustainable,” said Minister Siti. Control forest plantations in about 14 million forest plantations, among other things, reducing the impact of logging methods and social forest management for smallholder farmers. Until 2021, approximately 4.7 million hectares have been distributed to the community, and it is expected that upon completion, it will reach 12.7 million hectares.

