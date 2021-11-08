Work as a Bridge of Faith for the Common Man, Prime Minister Modi Says to Party Workers | Morung Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Chairman JP Nadda as they arrive to attend the party’s National Executive Committee meeting at the NDMC Congress Center in New Delhi on November 7. (Photo PTI)

New Delhi, November 7 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on BJP workers to reach out to the people and work as a “bridge of faith” for the common man.

Speaking at the closing session of the one-day BJP National Executive Meeting at the NDMC Convention Center here, he also pointed out that today the place of the BJP is due to the fact that it still has been connected with the common man since his early days, and has progressed through the hard work and dedication of the workers, said Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The Prime Minister said that the workers of the BJP must become a bridge of faith for the common man. The BJP is not a family celebration.

“The prime minister also called service to people the highest form of worship and advised workers to be with the people and keep in touch with the common man,” he added.

Sources said Modi advised BJP leaders to focus on the issues the party raised for the people during, before and after the elections and to continue to do so. “We must continue to deal with issues concerning people,” he said, according to the sources.

Referring to the “selfless service” of BJP workers during the pandemic, Modi said that a “new culture of service has been demonstrated by the“ karyakartas ”during the pandemic under the leadership of party leader JP Nadda.

Ahead of the prime minister’s speech, state presidents of five states linked by the ballot presented a report on their preparedness, and the leader of the Punjab said they were preparing to run for the 117 seats. The chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, linked to the polls, also report on their work.

“After hearing reports from the presidents of states and the chief minister of five states related to the polls, the prime minister said that by seeing the trust, the BJP would perform exceptionally well and that is the beauty of the service,” he said. declared Yadav.

He also said that heads of state and chief ministers have derived this confidence from the work they have done for their states over the past five years, Yadav added.

BJP to form voting booth committees in all county polling stations

In anticipation of the 2022 Assembly polls and the upcoming general elections, the BJP has decided to complete the formation of voting booth committees in more than 10 lakh polling stations across the country by the end of the year.

Addressing the inaugural session, party leader JP Nadda set himself the goal of completing the process of forming pit committees.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that to strengthen the party at ground level, Leader Nadda asked to complete the formation of the committees by December 25.

“Voting booth committee training has been completed in 85 percent of the voting booths and the remaining work will be completed by Dec. 25,” Pradhan said.

The party also decided to implement Gujarat’s successful “page committee” concept across the country.

“A committee of pages will be formed across the country and the nomination of ‘Panna Pramukh’ will be completed by April 6 next year,” Pradhan said.

He said Nadda also called for an institutionalized mechanism to listen to the prime minister’s “Mann ki Baat” radio show at each voting booth.

“The party leader spoke of three works to strengthen the organization at ground level, as the BJP has not yet reached its ‘Utkarsh’ (peak),” he said.

Nadda also spoke about the election results and said that the BJP’s victory in Huzurabad showed its rise to power in Telangana.

“Nadda also said that the BJP is strengthening in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to win the next elections,” Pradhan said.

In her speech, Nadda thanked the people of West Bengal who supported the BJP in this year’s Assembly polls.

“In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP’s share of the vote was negligible, it is now 38%. We have Bengal’s blessing. In political history, such rapid growth in the share of votes n “has never been recorded. The BJP chief has assured the people of West Bengal that the party is with them,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan added that Nadda in her speech also mentioned the repeal of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now on the development path under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah.

