COP26: must make bold compromises for climate deal, Johnson warns





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged all participants at the Glasgow climate change summit to “come together and move towards the line” to get ambitious action on climate change. Urging ministers and negotiators at the 26th edition of the Conference of the Parties (Cop26), Johnson said they must be ready to “make the bold compromises and the ambitious commitments needed.” As the first week of the UN climate talks comes to a close in Glasgow, the PM said countries must return to the table for the second and final week of negotiations ready to make bold compromises and ambitious commitments . The first week of the talks saw much of the attention focused on the presence of world leaders and announcements of countries signing pledges to end deforestation, end overseas fossil fuel financing, phase out gradually coal and reduce the powerful greenhouse gas methane. “There is a week left at COP26 to deliver the world, and we all need to come together and move towards the line,” he said. He said nations had brought “ambition and action to help limit the rise in temperatures”, and referred to commitments that were made at COP26 – including on deforestation and carbon emissions. methane. “But we cannot underestimate the task at hand to keep 1.5 ° C alive,” he added. “Countries must return to the table this week ready to make the bold compromises and ambitious commitments needed. “ Laurent Fabius, the former French foreign minister who helped forge the Paris climate agreement, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began on October 31 and that “most negotiators want a deal “. Covid honor system puts cases at 0.1% As 25,000 delegates from around the world crowd into negotiating rooms, crowd in security queues and huddle over texts, the threat of Covid is still present. And of course, some delegates get sick at COP26. The Scottish government puts the infection rate at the top at around 0.1%. Data is based on an honor system. To enter the conference center, delegates must perform a lateral flow test in their hotel, record a negative result on a website, and receive a text message as a confirmation to show to security guards. Bloomberg Negotiators seek to resolve 4 key issues As this year’s UN climate talks enter their second week, negotiations on key topics are progressing steadily. Officials are trying to find the answer to the following four. Best outcome of the conference, which is a statement of intent; climate finance, which seeks to determine who pays; carbon trading, which is a key demand of many countries; and the transparency and stringency of national emission reduction targets, which allow governments to set their own emission reduction targets. Progress on these will be the thing to watch. Agencies

