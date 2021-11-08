



Pakistan is doing much better despite unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally (PM)

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Covid-19 lockdowns have negatively impacted commodity prices in most countries around the world.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said the unprecedented rise in international commodity prices had hit most countries, but Pakistan has fared relatively much better in this situation.

The prime minister also shared a video link showing an analyst drawing the conclusion from data that Pakistan’s economy is growing and the country is preparing and progressing well in the current scenario compared to other countries in the region.

The prime minister also attached a video clip of Finance Ministry spokesman Muzammil Aslam’s comments on the country’s economy.

Citing food and agriculture statistics, Muzammil Aslam said that edible product prices rose 3.9% from September to October this year, the world series index rose 3.2 % and dairy products 2.6% over the same period, while edible oil prices jumped 9.6% last month.

Based on positive economic indicators, Muzammil Aslam said Pakistani exports rose 17.5% last month, compared to a 25% increase in the past four months. He expressed hope that the export target of $ 30 billion will be met this year. He said textile exports hit the $ 6 billion mark in the last quarter. He said tax collection increased 37 percent, cotton production increased 81 percent, while non-oil imports fell 12.5 percent.

Muzammil Aslam expressed confidence that the economy will improve further in the coming days.

While an unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally has negatively impacted most countries around the world following Covid lockdowns, Pakistan mashaAllah has fared relatively much better. : //t.co/KCKt8RipNs

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) November 7, 2021

