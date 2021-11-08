Modi tells supporters to become a bridge of faith between government and people

New Delhi: As the BJP prepares for the upcoming electoral battle in five states slated for early next year – in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and the Punjab – and its electoral strategies focused on maintaining the power in four and making its organizational relevance felt in the Punjab, where the party has lost its former ally Akali Dal to controversial farm laws and faces one of its most difficult challenges in the form of protests of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged party leaders to become a “bridge of faith” for the common man and continue to follow the values ​​of “seva, sankalp aur samarpan” (service, resolve and commitment) to win people’s hearts. Upcoming Assembly polls were high on the agenda for the newly reconstituted BJP national executive, which held its first meeting on Sunday.

Hailing from the Punjab, the ongoing protests by farmers against the three farm reform laws could also impact BJP’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where the ruling BJP will face new challenges under the rule. forms new rivals and new alliances in the opposition camp. Narendra Modi’s government has so far remained reluctant to overturn the disputed laws. The results of the Assembly polls, primarily in the most politically and electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, will have a major impact on the 2024 polls in Lok Sabha.

In his final remarks to the national executive, which was also attended by numerous members of the national executive and several chief ministers due to the Covid protocols, Mr. Modi expressed his confidence that the BJP “will gain the confidence of the people at as it advances. by tackling problems close to people ”. BJP chairman JP Nadda, who in his inaugural address also set goals for party state units for organizational growth, reiterated what his predecessor Amit Shah, now Home Secretary of the ‘Union, had said in 2018 – that for the party “the best is yet to come”.

The national executive also adopted a political resolution, which greeted Mr. Modi on many issues, including the management of Covid-19, the vaccination campaign and vaccine diplomacy and unlike some countries, which have increased their debt and printed more currencies to fight the Covid. – Linked to the downturn in their respective economies, India has relied on ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ to boost its economy and provide basic amenities, including food, to 80 million poor and needy people through of the “world’s largest food program” to “save their lives and livelihoods”. The BJP has also attacked opposition parties for their “politics of expediency” and “hate mindset” since the global pandemic hit India to create propaganda against Narendra Modi’s government efforts in the management and vaccination of Covid-19.

The political resolution noted how, thanks to various initiatives such as Mudra and Digital India, Indian youth are now a “job giver” and how digitization has helped bring transparency to all sectors. The resolution also mentioned how India’s foreign policy was “Nation First” centered and how the Modi government eliminated “internal strife” and “non-alignment” – how India wants to become a great power, not a balancing power, and how India’s voice in global issues was now taken seriously. The resolution also mentioned how, since the repeal of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has faced less terrorism and more development.

The resolution was proposed by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and central leadership’s decision to allow him to move the resolution was seen by many as a rise in the organizational hierarchy and a message to its critics at within the party. The UP CM addressed the national executive for nearly 20 minutes after proposing the resolution.

Three Union ministers – Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman and Bhupendra Yadav – briefed the media on Mr. Nadda’s inaugural speech, political resolution and Mr. Modi’s speech respectively. The chief ministers and BJP leaders of UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur made presentations on the upcoming Assembly elections at the meeting.

Ahead of the Punjab elections, the BJP also contacted Sikhs, with Mr. Nadda listing a number of measures the Modi government had taken for the community, including accelerating action against the alleged 1984 riots, facilitating subsidies foreign to gurdwaras and the maintenance of langars outside the scope of the goods and services tax. Amid much speculation about a possible rapprochement between the BJP and the new party of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, the BJP has said it will contest all seats in the Punjab election.

As it prepares for the upcoming election battles, the party also sent a message to its cadres in West Bengal, where the party failed to defeat Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamul congress earlier this year, and complained of “political persecution” since the electoral debacle. Mr Nadda, quoted by Mr Pradhan, said that if one examines his growth in the state from a political science perspective, there will be very few parallels in Indian political history. Alleging that 53 BJP workers have been killed and many TMC casualties since the results were published, the BJP has pledged to wage legal battles and support its workers in the state.

Setting new organizational goals for BJP expansion, Nadda said the party will form voting booth-level committees in all polling stations at 10.40 lakh by December 25 this year and will have “panna committees”, a reference to every page of the voters list, in April 6.

Citing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Pradhan said the BJP executive praised the prime minister for his foresight in enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which aims to provide citizenship to people. minorities in some neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

…