Ultraconservative triumph puts Pakistan at risk of Islamic violence and terror





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan may have temporarily avoided further violence by yielding to demands from a militant and supremacist religious group. But in doing so, Khan allows radical ultra-conservatism to fester, undermining social cohesion, threatening economic development and giving activists oversight over foreign policy.

The governments’ surrender to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan or I am Present Pakistan (TLP), a banned far-right group, comes at a time when Khan has taken several steps to “Islamize” Pakistani society.

He is also coming on the heels of ultra-conservatives in Pakistan, feeling emboldened by the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan. The collapse will also do little to support Pakistan’s efforts to be graylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international watchdog against money laundering and terrorist financing.

In separate talks, the Khans government negotiated a ceasefire with Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – the Pakistani Taliban. The talks were mediated by Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister of the Afghan Taliban, who heads the infamous Haqqani network, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States (the FBI said Haqqani one of its people). most sought after).

The ceasefire would end the 14-year TTP insurgency, aimed at forcing the government to introduce Islamic law into Pakistani tribal areas. Thousands of people have been killed in TTP attacks and clashes with security forces.

For its part, the TLP has made blasphemy its signature. He has repeatedly used his self-proclaimed position as a defender of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad to pressure the government to meet its demands. The group is using the mass protests besieging Islamabad, the Pakistani capital, as a ram.

Four people were killed and some 250 injured last week in a clash with security forces in the latest clash between the government and the group. The TLP demanded the lifting of the ban imposed on it in April; the release from prison of its activists and leader, Saad Rizvi; the thawing of its bank accounts; and the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The TLP is a political expression of the Barelvi mainstream of Sunni Islam which has long been considered more moderate than Deobandism, the other major wing of the faith in Pakistan.

Barelvi’s recent activism is a testament to the deep roots that ultra-conservatism has struck in Pakistan. Decades of varied government policies that have contributed to Islamization, coupled with massive Saudi funding, public and private, militant religious seminars and militant groups have helped weave ultra-conservatism into the fabric of Pakistani society.

Syed Badiuddin Soharwardy, a 66-year-old Pakistani-Canadian Imam, observed how Saudi Arabian-funded religious ultra-conservatism was instrumentalized by the Pakistani armed forces in their dispute with India over Kashmir. He also recorded how ultra-conservatism changed the demographics of the military.

The son of a prayer leader and teacher, Soharwardy remembers accompanying his father to mosques on military bases to celebrate the Prophet’s birthday, a ritual frowned upon by ultra-conservatives. My father participated in the celebration and the children sang nursery rhymes praising the Prophet, Soharwardy said.

Sohawardy witnessed a drastic change between mosques that joined the Barelvi strand in the late 1970s, which then became dominated by those that adhere to Deobandism.

And Barelvis was not immune to the spread of the tentacles of ultra-conservatism. The Khatm-e-Nubawwat Lawyers Forum, a network of 800 lawyers closely linked to the police force, recently sparked blasphemy prosecutions. Blasphemy is punished with death in Pakistan.

Whoever does that [blasphemy], the punishment is only death. There is no alternative ”, declared the person in charge of the forum, Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry.

Khan’s critics accuse governments of dealing with the TLP has undermined its authority and is one more step towards asserting a greater role for religion in the life of the country. The Khan government has sought to “Islamize” Pakistani education with the development of a new national curriculum and compulsory religion classes as part of university education. It also recently set up a body to monitor school curricula, curricula and social media for “blasphemous” content.

The state’s mandate has once again collapsed in the face of violent extremism, columnist Zahid Hussain said.

Saad Hafiz, another columnist, argued that the appeasement of militant religious groups like the TLP explains that Pakistanis welcome the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan. He warned that radical influence was shaping Pakistani foreign policy and restricting the ability of South Asian countries to achieve their geopolitical goals.

The collective triumphalism in Pakistan over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was not well received in Washington, Hafiz said. The street power of radical Islam has limited international options. These factors have caused disarray and excesses in foreign policy that the country can hardly afford. The net result is fewer allies, limited diplomatic space, and strategic mobility.

Dr James M. Dorsey is an award-winning journalist and scholar and senior researcher at the Middle East Institute, National University of Singapore.

