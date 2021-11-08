The Chinese Communist Party strengthens the authority of Xi Jinping





Everything is ready for the elite of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to meet on Monday in the most important political event of the year. The meeting will serve to review the formation’s historic achievements and consolidate the leadership of its president, Xi Jinping, who is expected to renew his post for an undisclosed third term in modern China next fall. The annual plenary session will bring together more than 300 senior officials from the CPC Central Committee who will meet for four days in the capital behind closed doors. The agenda has not been made public, but it is known that they will debate and approve a resolution on the achievements and important experiences of the 100 years of the party’s struggle. President enjoys great popular support for the eradication of extreme poverty and its global projection This will be the party’s third historic resolution. The first was approved in 1945, four years before the founding of the People’s Republic, and it served Mao Zedong to consolidate his power after the purge of his enemies and pave the way for him to become supreme leader. The second, who arrived in 1981 with Deng Xiaoping already at the helm, ruled that Mao’s leadership was 70% right and 30% wrong, and laid the groundwork for the reform and opening up that catapulted the Chinese economy in the following decades. Mao and Deng both used these resolutions to reflect on past missteps and resolve thorny internal debates. But this time, a critical break or revision of the past is not expected, but rather a glowing text that emphasizes Xi’s achievements and solidifies consensus around the need for his leadership for the future of the party. and the nation. His intention is to show that Xi is the natural heir to a process which, from the founding of the party, allows him to lead the new era Peking University analyst Yang Chaohui told AFP.

Since coming to power nearly ten years ago, Xi has become the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao. In addition to accumulating positions, in 2018 the Constitution amendment was accepted to remove the two-term limit, which opened the doors for him to stay at the helm indefinitely. At 68, the president enjoys great popular support thanks to his campaigns against corruption, the eradication of extreme poverty and the strengthening of China’s role on the international stage. Ahead of this week’s appointment, state media also led the way with articles highlighting its central role in China’s victory against the pandemic or extolling its leadership in these volatile times, in which the rise of the China could be threatened by hostility or economic distress from the United States. Besides the historic resolution, it remains to be seen whether the meeting addresses other issues such as relations with Washington or the current tensions with Taiwan.

