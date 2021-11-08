Erick Thohir is considered to have been successful in running state-owned companies, so it is only natural that various accusations arise.





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The figure of Erick Thohir continues to gain the trust of the public and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In terms of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Erick Thohir is one of the ministers who have made many inroads and swift actions to control the pandemic in this country. “Erick’s figure is becoming more and more popular around 2024, so it’s only natural that many people are jealous and uncomfortable with Erick’s figure. Moreover, while running state-owned companies, Erick has also made many inroads with moral state enterprises, “Racism Muslim Community (Komar) President Fadli Veriansyah said on Sunday (7/11/2021). Therefore, Fadli considered the rumors and accusations of Erick Thohir’s involvement in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) activity to be clearly excessive and more likely to lead to slander. It reminds some of the figure of Erick Thohir, who could be a threat in 2024. However, Fadli is convinced that the accusations and slanders through various framing will not succeed in upsetting Erick’s position. Read also : The Ministry of Health is invited to open up clearly on the supply policy of the PCR so that it is not politicized Because Erick is not a new person, but has already had a good record as general manager of the 2018 Asian Games as well as chairman of the national campaign team Jokowi-Maruf Amin. At the same time, continued Fadli, the association of the Adaro Bangun Negeri Foundation, which is supposed to own shares and exercise gainful activity in PT GSI, is irrelevant as only the stake is only 6%. . It will be different if the shareholding reaches 50 percent. “This question was raised when the Indonesian government, in which Erick Thohir played the role, received praise from around the world for speeding up the handling of Covid-19, yes, no volunteers. The public will also be looking at the accusations of past wind problems, ”Fadli said. Read also : Alleged involvement of PCR Test Business, KPK challenged to immediately review Erick Thohir and Luhut Fadli understands, by 2024, that there are many parties which are disturbed by the existence of Erick Thohir which is skyrocketing. So it’s not strange that Erick’s name has started to be affected by various issues. “Usually the wind will be stronger if Erick continues to soar,” said Fadli.

