BJP workers must become common man’s bridge of faith, PM Modi tells National Executive

New Delhi: BJP workers must become a bridge of faith for the common man, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed in his farewell speech at the party’s national executive meeting on Sunday.

In a speech of about 50 minutes, Modi gave this mantra to party members, asking them to keep doing his. He stressed that the BJP is not centered on any family; his values ​​are seva, sankalp, samarpan (service, determination, dedication).

Speaking to the media after the Prime Minister’s speech, Union Minister and top BJP leader Bhupender Yadav said: BJP workers must become a bridge for the common man. From the start, BJP connected with the common man. It is not a family celebration. The party has progressed through the hard work and dedication of the workers.

Yadav said chief ministers and BJP presidents of states linked to the elections briefed the national executive on their preparedness. Besides the chief ministers who explained the work done by their respective governments, the President of Punjab (BJP) also presented his point of view, he said. The meeting was held in hybrid mode. Heads of state attended virtually.

A BJP leader who did not wish to be named said Prime Minister Modi stressed that if today the world is praising India, it is not because of someone called Modi, it is because of the will and the confidence of the people and the faith that he has in him. BJP workers.

According to sources, PM Modi also mentioned recent poll results to boost workers’ morale.

The BJP leader said Modi had explained how, despite Elenabad’s loss to Haryana, the party managed to compete fiercely with eventual winner Abhay Chautala of India’s national Lok Dal.

We fought over farmer welfare issues and the fact that we got such support shows that the general public is in favor of farm laws. In Andhra Pradesh our share of the vote has increased dramatically. He said we have to focus and work hard, the leader said.

Service is the highest form of worship

According to a second BJP leader who attended the meeting, Prime Minister Modis’ speech underscored the importance of seva.

Service is the highest form of worship. A new culture of service has been demonstrated by the karyakartas of the BJP. The seva hi sangathan program has served the nation during difficult times like the Covid-19 pandemic, the leader said, citing Modi.

According to another leader who attended the meeting, Modi said knowledge does not only come from books, but comes from the experience of meeting people with similarities and working among them.

A fourth leader added that the prime minister also said it was important to focus on the issues that are raised before and after the elections.

The Prime Minister said that we should focus on the issues that we raised in front of the people during, before and after the elections, and that we should continue to do so. Sometimes in the fight for the chair, we tend to forget about the issues raised during the process of securing the chair. We must pursue the issues of service to the nation despite everything. We all need to learn, and learning is an ongoing process, said the leader.

Honor those who helped the party grow even though they are gone

In his speech at the meeting which lasted over seven hours, Modi also stressed the need to honor the workers and leaders who have been with the party from the start, and even those who may have left the party but have played a crucial role in its growth. .

Even if they left us, we must mention the work they did for the growth of this party when they were in the party. Because they were there to build the party and get it to where we are now, Modi said, according to one of the leaders cited above.

Modi also mentioned the presentations made by state CMs and party leaders, and called him an example of the beauty of service.

Listening to the State Presidents and MCs of the five States go to the elections, I realized how much confidence they have stemmed from the satisfaction of the work they have done for their States over the past five years. years. That’s the beauty of the service, the chef said, quoting the prime minister.

Bhupender Yadav, meanwhile, said the prime minister said he was confident the BJP would gain the trust of the people as it made progress in highlighting issues close to the people.

(This report has been updated to correct a reference to the Elenabad poll in Haryana)

