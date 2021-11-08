Politics
Dollar closes as US inflation poses next test
US dollar banknotes.
Liu Jie | Xinhua | Getty
The dollar got off to a strong start to the week on Monday, but was held below Friday’s peaks as traders seek a path between volatile market interest rate projections and central bankers pledging to hold low rate even if inflation increases.
The numbers expected on Wednesday are expected to show consumer price growth in the United States at 5.8% year-on-year, the next big test of confidence in the Federal Reserve’s insistence on being patient with rate hikes. interest.
At the start of Asian trade, the dollar was slightly higher against the yen and fell from a one-week low to 113.49 yen.
After briefly touching a 15-month high of $ 1.15135 on the euro following strong US employment data on Friday, the greenback stabilized at $ 1.1566 per euro.
The pound, which was rocked when the Bank of England surprised traders by holding rates stable last week, fell to a five-week low at $ 1.3425 on Friday, before rebounding to hold steady at 1 , $ 3,487 Monday.
The Bank of England’s surprise sparked a sharp reversal late last week in what had become fairly aggressive bets on impending rate hikes in Britain and around the world, as stocks meandered higher through the maelstrom of bond markets.
“Central banks have distorted many markets, inflating the stock market and the bond market,” said Jason Wong, strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington.
“Currencies are sort of in the middle of it all, wondering what’s going on,” he said, with the market appearing to be holding up but risks mounting, especially in China where the slowdown in the economy has global implications.
The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled to advance in early trading, with the Aussie falling just below $ 0.74 and the New Zealand dollar around $ 0.7108.
“AUD / USD risks remain on the downside this week in our view,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kim Mundy said, especially if US inflation data is strong or jobs data. Australian Thursday are particularly weak.
“A dip to $ 0.7300 is possible,” she said.
Elsewhere, data from the weekend showed Chinese exports were surprisingly strong, but imports were surprisingly weak in another indicator of disappointing demand, especially as China tightens restrictions on movement to bring Covid-19 under control. .
The Communist Party begins a meeting on Monday that is expected to pass a resolution praising President Xi Jinping and laying the groundwork for a third term for his leadership.
Traders are also eagerly awaiting Chinese producer and consumer price data expected on Wednesday, with annual producer price growth expected to reach 12%, perhaps a harbinger of further pressure. on prices across global supply chains.
The Chinese yuan was slightly weaker at the start of trade at 6.3951 to the dollar. The US dollar index was flat at 94.225, placing it roughly in the upper half of a range it has been trading for just over a month.
