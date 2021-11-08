PTI holds rally in Peshawar





PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said on Sunday that work was underway on various development projects worth Rs 142 billion in the provincial capital.

Speaking at the public rally on Dilazak Road, which opposition parties called a show flop, he said projects worth Rs 1 billion each would be launched in every constituency of Peshawar. Apparently, this was the provincial government’s first big offer to judge its popularity among the masses in the wake of rising inflation and rising prices.

The chief minister said that taking into account the health facility needs of the Peshawar region, a tertiary level hospital under a public-private partnership would also be established.

The country was facing a difficult situation when Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power. The previous government had borrowed huge foreign loans and the country’s economy was on the verge of collapse, he said, adding that the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken practical steps. to revive the economy but, unfortunately, it has been hit hard by the corona pandemic.

However, he said, the PTI government, through an effective strategy, lifted the country’s economy out of the crisis, which was recognized and appreciated around the world.

Mahmood Khan noted that the coronavirus has hit economies around the world, leading to the current wave of inflation in Pakistan. The government was taking measures to bring maximum relief to the public in the current situation, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a historic package worth 120 billion rupees to bring relief to the masses. The provincial government will divert the development budget to relieve the population as much as possible, if necessary, he added.

He blamed the faulty economic policies of previous rulers as another reason for the current inflation and said that over the past seventy years various political parties have ruled the country and plundered the public treasury. Previous governments did not do any planning for the country’s future, which has now resulted in current inflation, he said.

Mahmood Khan said the merger of Ex-Fata was a complicated and difficult task, but the provincial government completed the entire merger process in two years. And now the government is focused on the accelerated development of these areas, he said, adding that the completion of the Peshawar rapid transit project was another challenge for the provincial government, which had become a project. iconic public transport.

He added that the completion of phase I of the Swat highway and the launch of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone were two more important achievements of the provincial government.

The chief minister noted that the provincial government is working under well-designed planning in agriculture, industry and other sectors.

Likewise, the provincial government was working on the establishment of economic zones and the construction of highways in the province to make the province a hub of commercial and industrial activities, adding that the Dera Ismail Khan highway projects, of Swat Highway, Chitral Highway and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor would ultimately link all districts of the province together and thus stimulate trade and economic activities.

Mahmood Khan called the Sehat Card Plus program his government’s flagship project and said that under the program, one hundred percent of the province’s population received free health care facilities.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government has earmarked Rs 10 billion in the current budget for the food card program to help needy families in the province. He added that education cards would also be launched very soon to help needy students pursue their academic careers at reputable educational institutions across the country.

It should be mentioned here that the PTI won all five seats in the National Assembly and all 11 seats in the Provincial Assembly in Peshawar.

The rally was due to start at noon but organizers had to delay it to await the arrival of senior party leaders. There were a few hundred people at the scheduled time at the site.

However, a few hours later the room was full of party employees. Enthusiastic activists held party flags and chanted slogans.

Organizers claimed that more than 4,000 chairs had been placed on the road for rally participants.

