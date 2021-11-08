There is still time for Turkey to improve its irregular climate record

The Paris climate accords are expected to come into force this week in Turkey, the last of the G20 states to adopt the main global climate pact and commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2053. So why Recep Has Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President, decided against participating in the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow?

The official reason was “security concerns,” but even as Turkey joins the international community of global warming warriors, it sees fit to keep a foothold in humanity’s ecological past. It’s the cha-cha-cha of climate change Mr. Erdogan has spent much of his career perfecting himself.

As mayor of Istanbul in the mid-1990s, he warned that a third bridge across the Bosphorus would kill the city. But as the nation’s leader a few years later, he approved of its construction and the destruction of some of Istanbul’s last forests, and then spoke at the 2016 opening of the Sultan Selim Bridge.

The megaproject was part of Mr. Erdogans’ $ 200 billion construction infrastructure program, which for about a decade helped spur economic growth. To counter complaints about the resulting environmental damage, especially during the nationwide protests in Gezi in mid-2013, the government launched a record-breaking tree planting campaign.

Since coming to power in 2002, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government has said it has planted more than 4 billion trees and hopes to reach 7 billion by 2023. And last week, Mr. Erdogan presented plans to establish more than 400 national gardens, including at Istanbul’s former Atatürk Airport, and 66 million square meters of green land.

But the head of Turkey’s forestry union said last year that up to 90 percent of saplings the government planted died due to lack of rainfall or being planted at the wrong time of year. And earlier this year, Turkey’s Mediterranean coast experienced its most devastating forest fires in decades and silt-choked ports across Istanbul and the Sea of ​​Marmara, with a leading Turkish environmentalist citing the rapid urbanization, deforestation, runoff and soil erosion as key factors in both.

Many major cities have struggled with water shortages over the past year as the persistent drought has left Turkey under water stress. Dozens of new mines and dams such as the massive Ilisu Dam, which required the submersion of an old village and opened last Saturday, have put ecosystems across the country at risk. Yet, minutes after Turkey’s parliament ratified the Paris Agreement last month, lawmakers approved a bill making the country eligible for the transfer of nuclear waste, potentially transforming Turkey, as one columnist said. , “in a nuclear waste dump”.

Of course, in the midst of economic turmoil and a lingering pandemic, determining energy and climate policies these days is a complicated business. Consider that on the sidelines of the largest climate conference in years, at which US President Joe Biden called on the oil and gas industry to cut harmful emissions, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has urged US allies to increase oil and gas production.

With Morgan Stanley expecting gas prices to rise 40 percent by 2030, Turkey’s recent discovery of natural gas in the Black Sea is likely to take a larger import. Yet a new report from several European NGOs urges Turkey to end coal subsidies and hold its fossil fuel companies accountable for their emissions, embracing the polluter pays principle.

Offering a progressive counterbalance to Mr Erdogan, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is widely regarded as one of the main presidential challengers, will attend the Glasgow summit to speak on two panels as an expert on urban sustainability. His experience in tackling the environmental impact of government decisions such as his $ 20 billion canal intended to divide the European side of the city may have earned him the invitations.

Passing the Cop26 may have already put Ankara in a hole. Turkey is among more than 130 countries that have signed the first major initiative out of Glasgow, a pledge to end deforestation by 2030. Yet it is not among the nearly 100 countries joining the plan United Kingdom-India to connect the green worlds power grids and accelerate the deployment of low carbon technologies. Turkey is also not among the 90 countries that have joined the EU-US initiative to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Turkey’s agricultural production has fallen sharply in recent years and its farmers are heavily in debt, as I detailed in August. As recently as last week, a Greek climatologist predicted further declines in agricultural production in the eastern Mediterranean region. Ankara would therefore have been right to join the United States and the United Arab Emirates, two states with which it has recently sought better relations, in investing billions to boost agricultural innovation and climate adaptation.

The world has made some progress on the climate in recent years, reducing the temperature rise expected by the end of this century from a cataclysmic 4C to a simply devastating 3C. Much remains to be done, and Glasgow could be, as US climate envoy John Kerry said, the “last best hope for the world to get its act together.”

Citing what is known as climate debt, Ankara believes that developed states bear the heaviest burden when it comes to saving the planet. Whoever has savagely exploited natural resources must make the greatest contribution to the fight against climate change, Erdogan told the UN in September.

But China overtook the United States as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2006, and developing states such as Turkey have been exploiting the resources for decades. At some point, Ankara will have to recognize its exploitative policies and fully join the global fight against climate change, rather than going halfway and blaming it.

For the well-being of Turkish citizens, hope it will be as soon as possible.

Posted: Nov 8, 2021, 4:00 AM