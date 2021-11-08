Xi Jinping is preparing to open a new era in China’s development | International

Live images of Xi Jinping’s speech at a trade fair opening last Thursday in Shanghai. STR (AFP)

In 100 years of existence, the Chinese Communist Party has passed only three resolutions on its history. The first, in 1945, served to consolidate Mao Zedong as the undisputed leader of the formation against his rivals. The second, in 1981, put Mao’s time aside and ushered in Deng Xiaoping’s era of reform and openness. The third will be ratified during the sixth plenary session of the Party Central Committee which opens this Monday in Beijing, and will serve to officially proclaim the entry of China into a new era: that of Xi Jinping, a year before the secretary general. of the party, head of state and president of the Central Military Commission renew their mandate, with no deadline on the horizon.

For four days, until next Thursday 11, around 370 permanent and alternate members will meet behind closed doors in a hotel with white walls and military properties northwest of a COVID-protected Beijing. This is the penultimate meeting of the Central Committee before the party holds its 19th Congress next year, in which, according to recent tradition, there should be a change of power, after Xi has completed his ten years in power.

But the Chinese president, who has accumulated more power around this time than any other leader since Mao’s time, succeeded at the previous Congress in 2017 in abolishing stipulations that imposed a deadline – two terms of five years each. – to its leadership and, with no political heir in sight, it is preparing to extend its cycle for an indefinite period.

The way is already cleared for this. The propaganda of the system was unleashed: this weekend, the official press, which already devotes much space to the activities and statements of the leader, published a long and laudatory profile of the president signed by the state agency Xinhua: A man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who inherited a heritage, but who dares to innovate, this media tweeted. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party newspaper, published a series on the “fundamental decisions” Xi made to implement policies that he “personally planned, implemented and developed.”

The Sixth Plenary is a key element in this process of political anointing. “It will be in part a celebration, in part a morale booster and in part a reminder of Xi’s vision for the party and for China,” writes British analyst Charles Parton of the Geostrategy Council.

On the agenda of the plenary, one question eclipses all the others: the debate and the ratification of the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Main Historical Achievements and Experiences of the Century of Party Struggle. The text of this declaration is still unknown; it will be made public once the conclave is over. But the mere fact that he will exist represents a complete political triumph for Xi, and a boast of how successfully he has made his mark on the CCP, with no rivals to eclipse it. Party resolutions are documents of the highest level, allowing the leader to introduce his position on key events or policies into the official party ideology, the most important institution in the Chinese political system, even above of State. Neither Hu Jintao nor Jiang Zemin, the immediately preceding presidents, executed any. Get a route to Xi to the Olympus of the great rulers of the People’s Republic, where so far only Mao and Deng have entered.

The plenary session and its resolution will aim precisely to reinforce the idea of ​​an unbroken link between Xi’s tenure and that of these formidable predecessors. That the current president is his natural, legitimate and necessary heir, the person who will continue to expand the party’s century-old achievements. The official account is that Mao succeeded in bringing up China after a century of humiliation at the hands of the Western powers; Deng, to get rich after centuries of poverty; and Xi, to make it a strong country, aiming to become a great power by 2049, when the People’s Republic will celebrate its first centenary.

The two previous resolutions were adopted at key times. Mao and Deng “both used Central Committee meetings and resolutions to highlight the defeat of their political opponents and their own preeminent power,” Parton notes. In 1945, Mao established himself as the undisputed leader, four years before the victory of the Communists in the Chinese civil war. In 1981, which opened the phase of reform and opening up of Deng Xiaoping, the “mistakes” of the Maoist era were repudiated: the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution.

Xi’s will be “more positive and forward-looking,” Parton predicts. It will be “praise and self-praise”, it coincides Deng yuwen, former editor of the party’s schools newspaper and current critic of the system, in a video commentary.

The plenary, examines in a recent video conference Andrew Polk, founder of the consultancy firm Trivium, will be a moment “to end the Deng era and open the door to a new era under Xi”. In this sense, it will also serve to establish as a policy the ambitious plan of economic, social and ideological reforms that Xi is developing and which has accelerated over the past year and a half.

Educational and regulatory reforms in sectors such as real estate or e-commerce that emphasize, among other things, the self-sufficiency of the national economy. Or in “common prosperity”, to achieve a more egalitarian society away from the scandalous differences fostered by the developmentalism of the Deng era.

The program includes stimulating innovation, combating climate change and environmental degradation through technology, regulating and controlling the use of data, measures to mitigate the aging of the population and protect the country of an unstable geopolitical climate. Problems whose solution will not only benefit society, but will also lead to a country – and a party – more consolidated and stronger. The third stage in the development of the People’s Republic of China. A China 3.0, says Polk.

In search of “common prosperity” MVL Certain peoples and certain regions must be allowed to prosper before others, always with the objective of common prosperity. If some regions develop earlier, they will pull others to catch up, Deng Xiaoping said. It was the era of rapid economic growth at all costs during the 1990s and into the early 21st century. This approach is over. In 2020, China achieved the goal it was pursuing during those years of a “moderately prosperous” society. Officially, rural poverty was completely eradicated last year. Now, Xi Jinping believes, the time has come to tackle what the Communist Party considers, since its last congress in 2017, the “main contradiction” of Chinese society. In the words of the president, the contradiction “between an unbalanced and inadequate development, and the growing needs of the population for a better life”. That is to say: brutal inequality. In the name of the “common prosperity” evoked by Deng, and which Xi has taken as a currency especially since a meeting in August of the Central Commission for Economic and Financial Affairs (CCAEF), Beijing will focus its policy more on the fight against this. inequality. , create more opportunities for social advancement and redistribute wealth in a more equitable manner. To do this, measures such as increased control of large private groups looking for abusive practices have already been put in place. Although this does not imply a shift towards a radical leftist politics, in which wealth is taken from the richest and distributed to the poor. As the consultancy firm Trivium describes it, “the campaign seems to be as inspired by Ronald Reagan as it is by Mao or Deng.” The CCEAF meeting declares that it is about “creating opportunities for more people to get richer and to create a climate of development in which everyone can participate”. “Hard work and innovation should be encouraged as a way to get rich,” the meeting statement added. But even if the better off must help and generate opportunities for the less well off, it is not about creating an absolute welfare state. People should not wait for help, rely on others for help, or ask for help. We cannot support the vagrants, said CCEAF deputy director Han Wenxiu.

