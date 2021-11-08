Boris Johnson faces UK Parliament grilling over lobbying fury, Europe News & Top Stories





LONDON (BLOOMBERG) – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling a growing backlash against his attempt to protect a Tory lawmaker who broke lobbying rules, with Parliament due to hold an emergency debate on Monday (November 8). Mr Johnson was forced to turn back following widespread condemnation, including from his fellow Conservatives, of his decision to try to tear up the rules of Parliament rather than agree to Mr Owen Paterson, who was convicted of pleading for pay on behalf of two companies. The maneuver was attacked by conservative-leaning newspapers, and Mr John Major, former Tory prime minister, accused the Johnson government of being “politically corrupt”. The opposition Labor Party is expected to ask Mr Johnson to apologize when House of Commons lawmakers debate the Paterson case and standards later Monday. “The Prime Minister is undermining the reputation of our democracy and our country,” Labor leader Keir Starmer said on BBC television on Sunday. “He is a model of behavior for a Prime Minister who does not know how to respect the standards of public life.” The episode rekindled sleazy allegations against the Conservative Party, British media shorthand for dubious actions ranging from bribery or secret financial arrangements to sex scandals. More than a dozen Tory MPs challenged Mr Johnson and voted against the government last Wednesday, with many more abstaining. Mr Paterson, who has denied any wrongdoing, resigned after Mr Johnson was forced to back down. The risk is that the scandal will hurt Tory support among working-class voters in the northern districts, whose Labor withdrawal in 2019 helped Mr Johnson win a powerful parliamentary majority. Mr Johnson’s approval rating has dropped to an all-time high following the botched attempt to spare the former government minister, according to an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper, while the Tories lead on Labor fell to just one percentage point. The Liberal Democrats, who provided the emergency debate, called for an independent statutory public inquiry into the allegations of sleaze and corruption. Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday, Environment Secretary George Eustice called the fury a “storm in a cup of tea.” He said the purpose of the vote was to create an appropriate appeal system for lawmakers accused of wrongdoing, but admitted trying to tie reform to the Paterson case had been a mistake. In an attempt to deflect attention from the scandal, the government announced on Monday that the National Health Service will be receiving 250 million pounds (S $ 455.25 million) to digitize diagnostic services and help reduce health lists. expectation of patients. The investment is part of an agreed funding deal for the NHS.

