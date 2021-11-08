Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform





President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister (PM) and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended the exchange of a number of MoUs between the two countries at the Dubai Exhibition Center, Dubai, PEA, Thursday, November 4. , 2021. Photo: BPMI Setpres / Laily Rachev President Joko Widodo’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (PEA) resulted in trade commitments and investments worth $ 32.7 billion. This amount was obtained thanks to 19 cooperation agreements, the exchange of which was carried out on Thursday, November 4, 2021, during President Joko Widodo’s visit to Dubai. This is what Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said in her statement at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Foreign Minister explained that the trade commitments and investment was one of the topics discussed during the President Jokowi met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) at Al-Shatie Palace, Abu Dhabi. The two leaders discussed the progress of investment cooperation between the two countries. For information, during this visit there were trade commitments and investments worth 32.7 billion dollars from 19 cooperation agreements that will be exchanged tomorrow in Dubai, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Minister of Foreign Affairs clarified that the trade and investment commitments include cooperation between the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), INA and DB World, floating solar panel between Masdar and Pertamina, refinery Balikpapan, manufacture and distribution of vaccines and bio product. In addition, various G42 agreements with partners in Indonesia, particularly in the field of Smart cities, telecommunications, development of genomics laboratories, etc. If totaled, then the value of the commitments obtained so far, during this visit, is $ 32.7 billion. “In the area of ​​investment tomorrow, the Minister of Investment will still hold investment meetings and there will also be meetings with large American companies, which hopefully there will be new commitments,” he said. he explained. On the same occasion, the Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, explained that Indonesia will provide a red carpet for all countries to make investments in Indonesia and not just lean towards a single country. On this basis, the Minister of Investment will make an agreement with one of the American entrepreneurs. Now we are conducting final negotiations until midnight, which will enter the downstream sector. Why downstream? One of the great visions of the president in point five is how to build an economic transformation in which economic transformation takes the form of added value through industrialization. We will do it and we will announce it tomorrow, Bahlil said. Bahlil hopes that the existing value of $ 32.7 billion can once again be raised to at least over $ 35 billion. Earlier, when President Jokowi met with investors in Glasgow on the sidelines of the COP26 world leaders’ summit, Indonesia also received an investment pledge of $ 9.2 billion. Thus, added to the total investment commitments obtained in the PEA, the amount reached $ 41.99 billion. Besides investment, the meeting between President Jokowi and Prince MBZ also addressed issues in the trade sector. The two leaders agreed that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries could be concluded immediately. “Negotiations have been carried out on several occasions and the president hopes that by March 2022 the negotiations can be completed,” said the foreign minister. (BPMI Setpres)

