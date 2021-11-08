Pakistan is doing better than others in handling price hikes, PM Imran says – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan has fared much better than other countries following the unprecedented price hike caused by Covid-19.

The opposition, on the other hand, rejects this idea and is preparing to give the government a hard time on the issue.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Khan said: An unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally has negatively impacted most countries around the world following the Covid lockdowns.

However, he said, Pakistan Masha Allah was relatively more successful in meeting the challenge.

The prime minister also shared a video clip from Ministry of Finance spokesman Muzammil Aslam, who refuted the perception that the Pakistani economy was faltering, but at the same time said that the prices of oil, gas and edible oil was not under government control.

It can be mentioned here that the heads of the constituent parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) pledged on Friday to launch another Tehreek-i-Nijaat (clearance movement) against the government for the unprecedented inflation and the responsibility of the lobbies. In progress. to cover up the corruption of the ruling alliance.

Opposition leader and Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chairman Shehbaz Sharif spoke to the leaders of various opposition parties by phone and video link and unanimously decided to give the government a hard time inside and outside Parliament.

The main opposition parties had joined together to form the PDM, but with the departure of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the alliance faltered.

It is believed that if the PPP, which also rejects the economic policies of the PTIs, joined the PDM, the movement would grow stronger.

Meanwhile, citing data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), finance ministry spokesman Muzammil Aslam said that from September to October this year, foodstuff prices had increased by 1.9%, the world cereal index by 3.2 pc, the prices of edible oils. by 9.6pc and dairy products by 2.6pc.

On the other hand, despite the trend of global inflation, Pakistani exports registered a 17% increase in October and are expected to reach the $ 30 billion mark this year, he said, adding that exports textiles are expected to reach $ 22 billion.

The spokesperson said that as a result of timely action, non-oil imports fell 12.5% ​​last month, making a difference of $ 750 million.

Likewise, with the increase in revenue, tax collection has increased, increasing by 32% in four months and bringing in an additional 151 billion rupees to the government compared to last year, he said.

Mr Aslam went on to say that according to the latest data, the country’s cotton harvest has increased by 81 percent in the past four months while the industry has grown by more than 12 percent. Companies also recorded a 21% profit increase in August, he added.

All of this shows that the country’s economy is changing rapidly and that job opportunities will be created in the coming days, he said.

Regarding the relief given to the middle class in the Rs120 billion package recently announced by the prime ministers, he said the government had already announced that a concession of Rs5-7 would be extended on each unit consumed between November and February.

Additionally, he said sugar prices will fall in the near future due to the record sugarcane harvest, adding that all of these things will appear on the ground in the coming days.

The spokesperson, however, said: Oil, gas and edible oil prices were not under government control, but due to record harvests this year Pakistan would emerge from a food deficit for become a surplus country.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 November 2021

