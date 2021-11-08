Trump slams Senate Republicans and McConnell over infrastructure bill





Former President Trump Donald Trump Israeli officials have said the United States should open a consulate for Palestinians in the West Bank. The loss of Virginia exposes Democrats’ struggle with rural voters. Democrats Suffer Election Loss in Virginia MORE Sunday Doubled Its Criticism of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHouse Passes Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill, Advances Social Spending Plan Democrats get pummeled while on the ground, time to strike back at government maybe Democracy’s last hope MORE (R-Ky.) and other Senate Republicans who voted to pass of a bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Shame on all Republicans who voted for the longevity of Democrats, especially Mitch McConnell, for granting a two-month stay that gave Democrats time to work out in our countries, and Republican parties, costs! Trump said in a statement.

The former president called Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of Bill RINOs a widely used term he prefers, meaning Republicans are just the name. Trump suggested Democrats would take advantage of Republicans by rallying support to pass their $ 1.75 trillion social spending bill.

How about all those Republican senators who voted thinking helping Democrats is such a wonderful thing to do, so politically correct. They just don’t understand! Trump said.

House Democrats finally got their vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday with a 228-206 tally to send a $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to President BidenJoe Biden The Loss of Virginia lays bare Democrats’ fight with rural voters After victory, Biden seeks political rebound Sunday shows preview: House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill; Democrats suffer election losses in Virginia MORE’s office. Three Democratic caucuses negotiated a deal that also passed a rule of procedure that would trigger a future vote on the Democrats’ social spending bill.

Trump’s targeting of Senate Republicans comes after the chamber passed the infrastructure bill in a 69-30 vote that included 19 GOP senators, including McConnell.

The House vote also included support from 13 Republicans but not six progressive Democrats.

Hours before the Senate was set to vote on ending debate on the infrastructure bill in August, Trump again criticized McConnell and other Republican lawmakers for supporting the bill. Trump has also said he could use their support for the legislation as a weapon for future approvals.

Joe Bidens’ infrastructure bill is a disgrace, Trump wrote at the time. If Mitch McConnell were smart, which we haven’t seen any evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package.

