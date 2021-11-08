China: Xi Jinping becomes powerful like Mao

China

As powerful as Mao: Xi Jinping sets the stage for a third term – and rewrote the history books for it The Chinese Central Committee is laying the groundwork for Xi Jinping’s third term on Monday. In fact, it is impossible in China – for fear of personality cults.

Chinese head of state Xi Jinping continues to expand his power.

The cult of personality around Xi Jinping has almost taken on North Korean dimensions in recent years. But this weekend, the Xinhua News Agency convened again to praise the Chinese party leader. He is a man full of determination and enthusiasm for action, a man with deep thoughts and feelings, a man who makes a historical legacy but at the same time dares to innovate in the involuntarily funny portrait of the man of 68 years old.

The timing of publication is no accident. Because this Monday the Central Committee of more than 300 people will meet for the sixth plenary session. And what looks like a purely bureaucratic routine meeting is actually much more than that: Xi Jinping is undertaking a third term in order to also officially become the most powerful head of state since Father Mao Tsetung.

Political decisions are not taken in such plenaries, they are only announced. At this year’s meeting, the heart of the matter is the adoption of a resolution on the historic achievements of the party. So far, only two historic resolutions of this type have been adopted in the entire history of the Chinese Communist Party: in 1945, Mao Tsetung seized the opportunity to put his party’s internal competition on the side of the politics of power. . In 1981, economic reformer Deng Xiaoping ensured that the Central Committee plenary session reflected on the government’s mistakes over the past decades.

Dark chapters are quickly repositioned

This time, however, there will be no question of introspection or self-criticism. On the contrary: Xi Jinping is expected to fake history in accordance with his own ideology in order to further consolidate power. The dark chapters from the Cultural Revolution to the Great Leap Forward are swept under the carpet. Instead, the party’s story is told as a 100-year struggle against hostile foreign powers who want to prevent China from rising up. In doing so, Xi repeatedly recalls the country’s traumatic colonial history.

Its main message is as follows: it is only under Xi Jinping that the Chinese motherland will be able to regain its former size. This is why there would be no alternative if the question of power were raised at the next party congress in the coming year. Xi will undoubtedly be crowned again after ten years for a third term as party, military and state leader.

This is politically sensitive, because after the death of the country’s father Mao Tsetung, his successor Deng Xiaoping decided that the power of future heads of state should be limited to two legislatures. The aim was to prevent an excessive cult of personality and a disproportionate concentration of power. However, this is exactly what happened again under Xi Jinping.

Shaped by the fall of the iron curtain

The 68-year-old can be accused of several things: a re-ideologization of society, a rigid repression of critics and a partly anti-market economic policy. But even the biggest critics have to admit to Xi that he has a clear vision of his homeland.

His social project is deeply shaped by the fall of the Iron Curtain. According to Xi, the Soviet Union collapsed because the Communist cadres were infested with corruption on the one hand and because their own ideology was presented only as a farce on the other. Xi himself has launched a rigid anti-corruption campaign in China that has put tens of thousands of government officials behind bars. At the same time, he took Communist ideology seriously, and in his speeches he again pulls Marx and Engels out of the treasury of quotes.

At the same time, as an authoritarian leader, Xi proves he clearly hasn’t learned from the party’s own mistakes. When Mao was the last head of state to remain in power for the rest of his life, he plunged his country into chaos, lawlessness and economic poverty.