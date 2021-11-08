Politics
China: Xi Jinping becomes powerful like Mao
China
As powerful as Mao: Xi Jinping sets the stage for a third term – and rewrote the history books for it
The Chinese Central Committee is laying the groundwork for Xi Jinping’s third term on Monday. In fact, it is impossible in China – for fear of personality cults.
The cult of personality around Xi Jinping has almost taken on North Korean dimensions in recent years. But this weekend, the Xinhua News Agency convened again to praise the Chinese party leader. He is a man full of determination and enthusiasm for action, a man with deep thoughts and feelings, a man who makes a historical legacy but at the same time dares to innovate in the involuntarily funny portrait of the man of 68 years old.
The timing of publication is no accident. Because this Monday the Central Committee of more than 300 people will meet for the sixth plenary session. And what looks like a purely bureaucratic routine meeting is actually much more than that: Xi Jinping is undertaking a third term in order to also officially become the most powerful head of state since Father Mao Tsetung.
Political decisions are not taken in such plenaries, they are only announced. At this year’s meeting, the heart of the matter is the adoption of a resolution on the historic achievements of the party. So far, only two historic resolutions of this type have been adopted in the entire history of the Chinese Communist Party: in 1945, Mao Tsetung seized the opportunity to put his party’s internal competition on the side of the politics of power. . In 1981, economic reformer Deng Xiaoping ensured that the Central Committee plenary session reflected on the government’s mistakes over the past decades.
Dark chapters are quickly repositioned
This time, however, there will be no question of introspection or self-criticism. On the contrary: Xi Jinping is expected to fake history in accordance with his own ideology in order to further consolidate power. The dark chapters from the Cultural Revolution to the Great Leap Forward are swept under the carpet. Instead, the party’s story is told as a 100-year struggle against hostile foreign powers who want to prevent China from rising up. In doing so, Xi repeatedly recalls the country’s traumatic colonial history.
Its main message is as follows: it is only under Xi Jinping that the Chinese motherland will be able to regain its former size. This is why there would be no alternative if the question of power were raised at the next party congress in the coming year. Xi will undoubtedly be crowned again after ten years for a third term as party, military and state leader.
This is politically sensitive, because after the death of the country’s father Mao Tsetung, his successor Deng Xiaoping decided that the power of future heads of state should be limited to two legislatures. The aim was to prevent an excessive cult of personality and a disproportionate concentration of power. However, this is exactly what happened again under Xi Jinping.
Shaped by the fall of the iron curtain
The 68-year-old can be accused of several things: a re-ideologization of society, a rigid repression of critics and a partly anti-market economic policy. But even the biggest critics have to admit to Xi that he has a clear vision of his homeland.
His social project is deeply shaped by the fall of the Iron Curtain. According to Xi, the Soviet Union collapsed because the Communist cadres were infested with corruption on the one hand and because their own ideology was presented only as a farce on the other. Xi himself has launched a rigid anti-corruption campaign in China that has put tens of thousands of government officials behind bars. At the same time, he took Communist ideology seriously, and in his speeches he again pulls Marx and Engels out of the treasury of quotes.
At the same time, as an authoritarian leader, Xi proves he clearly hasn’t learned from the party’s own mistakes. When Mao was the last head of state to remain in power for the rest of his life, he plunged his country into chaos, lawlessness and economic poverty.
Sources
2/ https://www.tagblatt.ch/international/china-maechtig-wie-mao-xi-jinping-stellt-die-weichen-fuer-eine-dritte-amtszeit-und-laesst-dafuer-die-geschichtsbuecher-umschreiben-ld.2211177
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]