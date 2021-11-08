Heavy rains in Chennai after years, PM Modi assures CM of Center support

Aided by cyclonic circulation during the monsoon, Chennai and surrounding areas experienced heavy rains in about 24 hours, leading to flooding of most areas here on Sunday and the opening of valves at three of the city’s reservoirs to evacuate the excess water.

Since the start of the northeast monsoon in October, areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have experienced excessive rainfall of around 43 percent.

Heavy to very heavy rains that hit the city in about 24 hours occur after about six years, while other areas of Tamil Nadu have received mild and / or moderate rainfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “I spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation following the heavy rains in parts of the state. in rescue and relief work. I pray for the good of all -being and safety. ” Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected several flooded areas here with senior officials, including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and ordered authorities to take swift action to drain the floodwaters.

Stalin, along with colleagues in the cabinet, distributed flood aid, including rice, milk and blankets to people in affected areas, hosted in temporary shelters here. He called on the authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations.

The government declared holidays for schools and colleges in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet on November 8 and 9.

Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60% of normal rainfall (during the season), Stalin said.

Cyclonic circulation

The meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation was spreading over the north coast of Tamil Nadu, southeast of the Bay of Bengal and that an area of ​​low pressure is expected to form by November 9 and the agency forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.

Since Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts have experienced intermittent rains and showers have become uninterrupted since last night. Rains stopped in most areas here and in neighboring districts late Sunday evening.

Due to the heavy rains, vehicle traffic, bus and train services have been affected here.

Although there was some delay for a few flights, there was no major disruption in services, airport sources said here, adding that even passengers who arrived late due to showers were allowed to go. embark.

Speaking on the monsoon rains in the state, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said: “In 26 districts of TN, there was widespread rainfall (during the season). As a result, four people died in rain-related incidents and one was injured. “About 260 houses were damaged, he said, adding that 160 relief centers were opened in Chennai and that more than 50,451 food packages were distributed to residents by the government on Sunday.

State units and national disaster response forces have been deployed wherever needed, including Chennai, he said.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran said the all-time record for the heaviest rains here was 45cm in 1976.

Following this in 1985, Chennai had recorded rainfall of 25 cm and 33 cm on two different dates. Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25cm of rainfall and now the city has recorded near that level, he told PTI.

Such showers in the past have been recorded in November during the northeast monsoon. “We received 43% more showers,” he added.

The Kamarajar Salai point (DGP office on the seafront of the marina) near the Tamil Nadu secretariat recorded the highest 23cm and the suburb of Ennore north of Chennai, 10cm.

Some suburban locations, including the covered areas in the neighboring Tiruvallur district, received between 3 CM (Poondi and RK Pet) and 9 CM (Cholavaram).

Surplus water from three reservoirs (Poondi, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal which serve the city’s drinking water needs) was gradually released and the populations were given an alert in advance.

Memories of 2015

Rainwater entered several homes in parts of the city’s neighborhoods and suburbs, including Saidapet, Velachery, Ambattur, Korattur and Vyasarpadi, bringing back memories of the 2015 flood in the city. People were evacuated in rubber dinghies by disaster response teams from some locations.

Most of the urban and peripheral roads found themselves under water bodies and several trees were uprooted, causing traffic diversions and disruption to transport services. People waded ankle deep in the water to reach nearby stores to buy basic necessities.

Relatively low bridges, called “tharaipaalam” in Tamil, have been submerged in several suburban areas.

Given the general congestion, at least six subways have been closed to traffic.

Ramachandran said rainwater had been pumped from five of the city’s subways and work was underway for eight other similar facilities, adding that 27 uprooted trees had been removed. Rains stopped in parts of Chennai and neighboring districts on Sunday evening, although some areas continued to receive moderate rainfall.

Light to moderate intermittent precipitation was also reported in other areas of Tamil Nadu, especially in Erode and Delta areas such as Tiruvarur.

With heavy rains in the Cauvery River watersheds in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, water from the Mettur Dam surged 116 feet on Sunday against a capacity of 120 feet.

Officials in Vellore District said water bodies, including reservoirs and lakes, have reached capacity due to the monsoon rains and excess water from the Mordhana Dam is being released as ‘it is reaching its maximum level and the influx continues due to the rains in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

“There is also a risk of flooding in the Palar and Ponnayaru rivers,” in Vellore district, they said and advised people not to approach bodies of water given their safety.

The northeast monsoon (October-December) is the main rainy season for Tamil Nadu, as almost half of its annual rainfall is achieved during this season.

As for districts including neighboring Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvannamalai, authorities said major water bodies, including reservoirs, were almost full.

Inspecting the flooded localities here, Minister of Health M Subramanian said, “The current scenario is not like what was observed in 2015 in Chennai. CM Stalin asked officials to monitor the water level in the reservoirs and take the necessary measures depending on the situation. work to cope with the situation. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Greater Chennai Corporation Secretary / Chief Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were among the senior officials who inspected several localities and also monitored water drainage from roads and residential areas.

In 2015, Chennai experienced a nightmarish flood followed by heavy rainfall and also the release of excess water into the Adyar River from the Chembarambakkam reservoir.