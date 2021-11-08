Nigeria buys two patrol boats from Turkish shipyard





Dearsan OPV 76 (illustration by Dearsan) Posted on November 8, 2021 at 12:13 am by

The maritime executive Nigeria is set to acquire two new Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) from Turkey just weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to help the West African nation fight piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. Two weeks after President Erdogan’s visit to Nigeria as part of a three-country visit to Africa that included Angola and Togo, the Nigerian Navy announced that it had signed a contract with Turkish company Dearsan Shipyard for the purchase of two OPVs. High endurance ships will have the capacity to conduct maritime interdiction, surveillance and special forces operations. They are expected to be delivered in 2024 and will be deployed for patrol activities in the Gulf of Guinea as part of Nigeria’s increased efforts to combat piracy. “OPVs will also be able to conduct search and rescue operations, anti-piracy, smuggling and drug trafficking operations, and disaster relief operations, among others,” said. Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, Nigeria’s Naval Chief of Staff, said the 250-foot ships will also have the ability and flexibility to be equipped with sensors and weapons for warfare and maritime defense. The contract comes days after Nigeria and Turkey pledged to deepen bilateral ties. “We are strengthening our cooperation on military defense and security issues with Nigeria, which fights against terrorist organizations, armed gangs and piracy,” President Erdogan said in Abuja last month. Anti-piracy success In recent months, Nigeria’s concerted efforts to combat the threat of piracy have borne fruit. The International Maritime Bureau (IBM) has announced that the global number of piracy incidents – long driven by dismal Gulf of Guinea statistics – is at its lowest in decades. IMB’s latest global piracy report shows the Gulf of Guinea region recorded 28 incidents of piracy and armed robbery in the first nine months of this year, up from 46 for the same period in 2020. Nigeria reported just four incidents compared to 17 last year. and 41 in 2018. “The Nigerian Navy has proven its dominant status in the region by maintaining an aggressive presence in the country’s maritime environment, resulting in a reduction in crime,” Admiral Gambo said.

