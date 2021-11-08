Labor to put more pressure on PM as Tory sleaze saga continues: CityAM





More pressure will be put on Boris Johnson tomorrow over the Tories’ smear and corruption record as the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal continues. There will be a debate in Parliament which will give Labor the opportunity to hammer home the government over the saga, which saw Paterson step down on Thursday. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said tonight that Johnson “must start cleaning up the dirty Augean stable he created”. The country has yet to hear a word of contrition over its attempts to create one rule for himself and his friends and one for everyone, ”Starmer said. The votes to veto Patersons proposed a 30-day suspension – for his role as a 100,000 lobbyist for two private companies – and the dismantling of the normalization process for MPs were passed by parliament by Conservative MPs and the government on Wednesday. Johnson turned back in the face of a backlash just 24 hours later and the North Shropshire MP resigned shortly thereafter. Former Tory Prime Minister John Major, whose government has been ravaged by sordid and corruption scandals, said Johnson’s handling of the Paterson affair was “shameful” and there was “a general whiff of we are the masters now about [the governments] behviour”. The Tories were further embroiled in the controversy today as a Sunday Times / Open Democracy investigation found that the last 16 party treasurers, who had all donated more than $ 3 million to the Tories, s’ were seen offered seats in the House of Lords. Environment Secretary George Eustice said the events of the past few weeks were all just a Westminster storm in a teacup, but yesterday’s poll might suggest otherwise. An Observer / Opinium poll showed Johnson’s approval rating was at an all-time low, -20, and his 11-point lead over Starmer as Preferred Prime Minister had been reduced by 10 points in a week. A senior Conservative MP told City AM the growing scandal is “way beyond a Westminster issue” and that they have received a fierce backlash from voters. “A lot of people in my riding who are traditional Conservatives find some of the things this government is doing really worrying,” they said. “What I’m hearing about WhatsApp MP groups is that across the country it has made people question the integrity of Conservative MPs.” Speaking to Sky News, Eustice said: What we’ve seen is sort of a Westminster storm in a teacup, so to speak. Yes, we made a mistake in presenting this the way we did, so we removed it.





