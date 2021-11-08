Pursuing 2021 GDP target, Indonesian government must control Covid-19





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian economy the third quarter of 2021 grew by 3.51% on an annual basis (from year to year/ year) or quarterly 1.55% (quarter to quarter/ qtq). The growth rate in the third quarter of 2021 on an annual basis slowed compared to the second quarter of 2021 which reached 7.07% (year on year). Going forward, the Indonesian economy is expected to experience better growth so that the economic recovery can continue. The government is targeting the economic growth range throughout 2021 between 3.7% and 4.5% (year-on-year). Mandiri Bank economist Faisal Rachman said the effort the government needs to make in less than the last two months of 2021 to ensure continued economic recovery is to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control. Controlling and preventing an increase in cases like in the middle of this year, due to the Delta variant, is important so that the government does not need to tighten restrictions on mobility and community activities. Because it can affect economic activity. “Recovery The Indonesian economy will depend heavily on mobility. The government must therefore always be able to control and maintain the protocols in the context of the reopening of most economic activities. [pelonggaran PPKM], “Faisal explained to Business, Friday (11/8/2021). Of course, there is a basis for this. Economic growth Q3 / 2021 slowed due to the emergency PPKM, which was implemented to curb the spread of the Delta variant in Indonesia in July. Then the tightening was changed to PPKM 3-4 level in August and lowered the level according to the decrease in the number of cases. A Mandiri Bank study on this subject noted that all expenditure components experienced lower growth during this period. Almost all components recorded lower growth than in the second quarter of 2021. Household consumption increased by 1.03% (yoy) (vs. 5.96% (yoy) in Q2 / 2021); investment / PMTB grew by 3.74% (year-on-year) (vs. 7.54% (year-on-year) in Q2 / 2021); and government spending increased 0.66% (year-on-year) (vs. 8.03% (year-on-year) in Q2 / 2021). There was a slight decrease in the export-import component. Exports in Q3 / 2021 increased by 29.16% (yoy) (vs. 31.98% (yoy) in Q2 / 2021); and imports grew 30.11 percent (year-on-year) (vs. 31.72 percent (year-on-year) in Q2 / 2021). This makes exports, as well as investments, the main sources of economic growth in the third quarter of 2021. According to Faisal, this is due to the strong external demand for basic products, in particular the products of mining and plantations. Therefore, apart from Covid-19 control, the efforts that must be pushed by the government by the end of 2021 are to take advantage of the dynamic of rising commodity prices. “The momentum of rising commodity prices must be used in the short term. Because in the future Indonesia will be more support growthh must continue to speed up the agenda structural reform and reindustrialisation, ”Faisal concluded. He estimates that throughout 2021, the Indonesian economy will grow by 3.69% (year-on-year), higher than the 2020 figure which contracted by minus 2.07% (year-on-year). #ingatpesanibu # sudahdivaksintetap3m #vaksinmelindungikitasemua Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211108/9/1463230/kejar-target-pdb-2021-pemerintah-ri-wajib-kendalikan-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos