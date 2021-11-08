Chinese media congratulate President Xi Jinping in six-chapter tribute ahead of key Communist Party meeting

President Xi Jinping was praised for his trademark anti-corruption campaign, his commitment to democracy within the party, and his sweeping reforms in a six-chapter tribute published by state media network Xinhua.

Chinese state-run media agency Xinhua described President Xi Jinping as a tireless, humble and forward-thinking “man of action” with a vision for national rejuvenation and the eradication of corruption.

“Xi was seen as a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who inherited a heritage but dares to innovate,” the 12,000-word tribute began.

Xinhua paid tribute to President Xi’s “forward-looking vision” and his commitment to “work tirelessly” for the people.

The broad tribute was released days before a key meeting where his third term in office is expected to be approved at a key Communist Party meeting.

With no successor in sight, more than 300 members of the Chinese Central Committee are expected to endorse President Xi’s unprecedented candidacy for a third five-year term at a meeting to be held Monday through Thursday.

The high-level rally of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is also expected to ratify a “historic resolution” describing the significant achievements during the 100 years of the ruling party.

President Xi was first elected as head of the Communist Party’s inner circle in November 2012 and has since consolidated his grip on power – abruptly removing de facto term limits for himself in 2018.

Walk with the people

Xinhua initially focused on President Xi as a servant of the people with “little time for himself” and who wanted to “love people as he loves his parents.”

The tribute covers the start of the Chinese leader’s career as a village official in Shaanxi and Hebei, where he launched anti-poverty projects during the day and read Marx’s Das Capital during his working hours. Hobbies.

President Xi is presented as a selfless and motivated figure, determined to improve the quality of life and carry on the “revolutionary torch” of communism.

“To improve the lives of those who lived in the community, Xi launched various projects, including wells, terraced fields and methane-generating pits,” Xinhua said.

“These ‘simple’ projects would have a significant impact on the life, work and attitudes of the villagers.

The Chinese publication also touted President Xi’s “human-centered” philosophy of seeing him “brave the winter cold to visit poor villagers” and “save people’s lives at all costs” during COVID- 19.

Strengthening the Party

Xinhua touted President Xi’s “iconic anti-corruption campaign”, which she called “the largest in history” with more than 400 people punished since its launch nine years ago.

More than 20 senior officials and executives in the financial sector have been sanctioned or investigated this year, the Chinese publication reported.

“The facts prove that if corruption is allowed to spread, it will eventually lead to the destruction of a party and the fall of a government,” President Xi said.

The Chinese leader has been hailed as “critical” for reversing the trend against corruption and locking “power in the cage of systemic controls.”

During his tenure as secretary general, Xi also established or revised 200 internal party regulations and five party-wide education campaigns.

These were introduced to “strengthen the ideals and beliefs of Party members and ensure that they act effectively and in unison.”

Making China Strong

National rejuvenation has also been a key goal under President Xi’s leadership with both “strategic design” and “hard work” said to be at the center of plans to strengthen China.

“Xi believes rejuvenation requires both strategic design and hard work. He took the lead by being a man of action. In 2019 alone, he participated in more than 500 important events, ”Xinhua said.

“His work itinerary covered weekends of about 30 weeks that year. He revised every draft of major reform plans.

Xinhua also praised President Xi’s response when the “United States launched a trade war against China” and his role in ending social unrest in Hong Kong and defending China’s actions in the South China Sea.

Innovate a new field of reform

Xinhua then praised President Xi’s “scientific” solutions to wealth disparities, social tensions and economic problems.

“Xi designed a Chinese modernization model characterized by an innovative, coordinated, green and open development path that is for everyone,” the publication said.

“The reform has affected various areas, covering land use policies, party building in state-owned enterprises, court proceedings, family planning, tax and tax policies, the real estate market, science and law. technology and anti-monopoly. “

President Xi’s reforms have also included protections for rare species and taken steps to reverse the environmental damage caused by factories.

Xinhua praised China’s economic growth and claimed that over the past nine years, around 100 million people have been lifted out of “extreme poverty.”

Contribute to the global community

President Xi regularly travels abroad to meet with world leaders and has argued that although many may regard travel as a “luxury”, it is ultimately “valid.”

“All that we Chinese Communists do is improve the lives of the Chinese people, renew the Chinese nation and promote peace and development for mankind,” he said.

“His schedule when visiting abroad is usually very tight and can last until the early hours of the morning. He even spent his birthday on an overseas tour, ”Xinhua reported.

President Xi’s promotion of “mutually beneficial cooperation” on the international stage was praised by the Chinese publication.

In recent years, five countries in Central America and the Pacific region have established or resumed diplomatic relations with China, prompting President Xi to claim that China has “friends all over the world. “.

Complete new missions

Xinhua’s tribute to President Xi ended by examining President Xi’s future plans to continue to strengthen China and achieve “socialist modernization” by 2035.

“Xi described the CCP’s last century as a ‘historic miracle’ and expressed confidence that the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is looming,” he said.

However, he also warned that now is not the time for indecision. At this critical moment, we must not stop, hesitate or wait.

President Xi oversaw the drafting of the Party leadership’s proposals for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and long-term goals until 2035 which were adopted in October 2020.

“Xi once quoted Mao Zedong as saying that after several decades, the victory of the Chinese people’s democratic revolution, viewed in retrospect, will only look like a brief prologue to a long drama,” Xinhua said.

The Chinese leader is considered the most powerful leader in China since Chairman Mao Zedong and vowed to preserve his own “grassroots” leadership during the centenary celebrations in July.