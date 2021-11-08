Pakistan fares relatively better amid rising global commodity prices





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan has fared relatively better than other countries amid the unprecedented rise in commodity prices caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The prime minister also shared a video clip of finance ministry spokesman Muzammil Aslam, who denied notions of declining Pakistani economy.

Citing data from the Food and Agriculture Organization, he said from September to October this year, food prices rose 1.9%, the world grain index of 3.2%, the prices of edible oils by 9.6% and dairy products by 2.6%. , the APP news agency reported.

However, Muzammil Aslam said, despite the global inflation trend, Pakistani exports registered a 17% increase in October and are expected to hit the $ 30 billion mark this year. Textile exports are expected to reach $ 22 billion this year.

He said that as a result of timely government action, the country’s non-oil imports fell 12.5 percent last month, making a difference of $ 750 million.

He said that due to the increase in income, tax collection also increased by 32% in four months, which allowed the government to receive an additional 151 billion rupees compared to last year.

The finance ministry spokesman said that according to the latest data, the country’s cotton harvest has increased by 81 percent in the past four months. In August, the industry grew by over 12% and corporate profits by 21%.

All of this shows that the country’s economy is going fast and that jobs would be needed in the coming days, the spokesperson commented.

When asked about any relief for the middle class in the MPs who recently announced a 120 billion rupee aid package, he said the government had already announced a 5-7 rupee concession on each unit of electricity. to consume more than the consumption of previous years from November to February.

