Politics
To NATO-ZENS: – – Call every day!
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan daily to demand the release of human rights activist Osman Kawala, 64.
This is the point of view of Rooney Raffleson, former mayor of the town of Sor-Varanche and personal friend of Kavala, a Labor politician.
– Jens Stoltenberg is the political leader of NATO. Its mission, among other things, is to ensure that NATO stands up and defends democracy. He should call Erdogan every day and tell him to release Kavala. If Jens prays in the evening, Rafaelson tells Doplatt that he should include Kavala in his prayer.
Imprisoned since 2017
Osman Kawala, with a considerable fortune, is one of Turkey’s leading philanthropists and human rights activists. Since 2017, the 64-year-old man has been imprisoned without penalty.
The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Kawala’s allegations were unfounded and that the Turkish authorities should release him.
The same Norway and eight NATO countries issued a statement two weeks ago.
It almost sparked a diplomatic crisis.
Shortly after the report’s publication, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel the ambassadors to the signatories.
The crisis was averted after Norway and other countries demanded Kawala’s release and promised days later that they would not interfere in Turkey’s “internal affairs”.
– No legitimacy
Turkey is a member of NATO, this is how Rafalsen reacts to the way the Norwegian NATO Secretary General treats Turkey with silk gloves.
– If we want to think about human rights in China and Russia, we cannot stand idly by and watch one of the world’s greatest human rights defenders imprisoned in NATO. “We had no legitimacy back then,” Raffleson said.
He praised Norway for signing the declaration calling for the release of Kavala, but criticized the way the conflict has been resolved.
– It’s not really interesting, said the Labor politician of the withdrawal of Norway and other Western officials.
European patient
The Foreign Ministry did not accept that this was a setback:
Our embassy in Ankara retweeted an American tweet, which made it clear that the embassy with Kawala’s statement did not violate the Vienna Agreement on Diplomatic Relations, he said. Siri R. Svendsen, Foreign Ministry spokesperson for Aftenposten.
Raffleson believes the Norwegian authorities must do more than NATO.
– The guard was not mistaken. We are happy to criticize Russia for its lack of press freedom, but your colleagues have also been arrested in Turkey. Raffleson says it is a NATO country, one of the largest NATO countries.
– had a profound impact
Rafaelson was mayor of the municipality of Sr-Varanger from 2015 to 2021 and has been a key figure in parental cooperation between Finland, Norway and Russia for many years.
Usman got to know Qawala in the early 2000s because he was the leader. Parents’ Secretariat, An organization that facilitates Russian-Norwegian cooperation in the north.
Flirty and arrogant
The late Hans Wilhelm Langwa, then Norwegian Ambassador to Turkey, brought in several Turkish mayors from the border areas between Turkey, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to learn about border cooperation between Finland, Russia and Norway.
When Raffleson was invited to Turkey, he first met Kavala.
– We were in touch, became good friends and worked a lot in the teams that Rafaelson says about the friendship.
Regarding Kavala, Raffleson has nothing but compliments:
– He made a deep impression on me. He was a smart, elegant and wonderful man. Very intelligent and interested in strengthening the social glue in Turkey.
Last conversation
Rafaelsen remembers the last conversation he had with Kavala well. In 2016, part of the Turkish army attempted to carry out a coup.
In response to the attempted coup, the Turkish authorities carried out mass arrests. Several thousand were sentenced, many of whom were considered political prisoners.
Turkey sponsors imams in Norway – could lose state support
– I said I cared about him. I thought Erdogan would use the coup attempt as an excuse to arrest many of his opponents, Raffleson says.
In 2017, the same thing happened to Kavala, who should not fear being arrested.
“Relax, don’t worry. It will not happen. I didn’t do anything wrong, ”the goalie told me, and he wasn’t wrong, Raffleson said.
The guard did not respond
Dagbladet was in contact with the staff of Jens Stoltenberg, who further quotes NATO’s Central Communications Department for comment.
In a statement to Dagbladet, a NATO spokesperson wrote:
“NATO is part of the Washington Pact (Atlantic Treaty, journ.nm.): An alliance founded on the fundamental values of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law. These values form the center of the alliance, and all allies undertake to respect them, ”the statement said.
When asked why NATO is voluntarily criticizing Russia for imprisoning Navalny, but does not comment on Kawala’s case, a NATO spokesperson responds:
Erdogan lives behind these walls
“It would not have been fair for us to compare very different cases in different jurisdictions.”
NATO was unwilling to answer questions as to whether Stoltenberg raised Erdogan’s case with Kavala or if he wanted to.
“What we can say is that the Secretary General stresses the importance of these values in his meetings with Allied leaders, but we will not discuss the secret talks in detail,” the spokesperson wrote.
Sources
2/ http://www.modularphonesforum.com/towards-nato-zens-call-every-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]