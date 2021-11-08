To NATO-ZENS: – – Call every day!

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan daily to demand the release of human rights activist Osman Kawala, 64.

This is the point of view of Rooney Raffleson, former mayor of the town of Sor-Varanche and personal friend of Kavala, a Labor politician.

– Jens Stoltenberg is the political leader of NATO. Its mission, among other things, is to ensure that NATO stands up and defends democracy. He should call Erdogan every day and tell him to release Kavala. If Jens prays in the evening, Rafaelson tells Doplatt that he should include Kavala in his prayer.

70 years of NATO: Jens Stoltenberg addressed Congress on July 22, 2011. Video: Reuters

Imprisoned since 2017

Osman Kawala, with a considerable fortune, is one of Turkey’s leading philanthropists and human rights activists. Since 2017, the 64-year-old man has been imprisoned without penalty.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Kawala’s allegations were unfounded and that the Turkish authorities should release him.

The same Norway and eight NATO countries issued a statement two weeks ago.

Imprisoned without conviction: Osman Kaval has been imprisoned without conviction since 2017. Here at a conference in Istanbul. Photo: Rune Raffleson

It almost sparked a diplomatic crisis.

Shortly after the report’s publication, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel the ambassadors to the signatories.

The crisis was averted after Norway and other countries demanded Kawala’s release and promised days later that they would not interfere in Turkey’s “internal affairs”.

WASHINGTON DC: Congress started to laugh when Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the first Norwegian to come to the United States. Video: Reuters

– No legitimacy

Turkey is a member of NATO, this is how Rafalsen reacts to the way the Norwegian NATO Secretary General treats Turkey with silk gloves.

– If we want to think about human rights in China and Russia, we cannot stand idly by and watch one of the world’s greatest human rights defenders imprisoned in NATO. “We had no legitimacy back then,” Raffleson said.

He praised Norway for signing the declaration calling for the release of Kavala, but criticized the way the conflict has been resolved.

– It’s not really interesting, said the Labor politician of the withdrawal of Norway and other Western officials.

The Foreign Ministry did not accept that this was a setback:

Our embassy in Ankara retweeted an American tweet, which made it clear that the embassy with Kawala’s statement did not violate the Vienna Agreement on Diplomatic Relations, he said. Siri R. Svendsen, Foreign Ministry spokesperson for Aftenposten.

Raffleson believes the Norwegian authorities must do more than NATO.

– The guard was not mistaken. We are happy to criticize Russia for its lack of press freedom, but your colleagues have also been arrested in Turkey. Raffleson says it is a NATO country, one of the largest NATO countries.

– EHM: Ursula van der Leyen was not allowed to sit in her own chair when she met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Video: AP Correspondent: Elias KR Jahl-Peterson

– had a profound impact

Rafaelson was mayor of the municipality of Sr-Varanger from 2015 to 2021 and has been a key figure in parental cooperation between Finland, Norway and Russia for many years.

Usman got to know Qawala in the early 2000s because he was the leader. Parents’ Secretariat, An organization that facilitates Russian-Norwegian cooperation in the north.

The late Hans Wilhelm Langwa, then Norwegian Ambassador to Turkey, brought in several Turkish mayors from the border areas between Turkey, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to learn about border cooperation between Finland, Russia and Norway.

When Raffleson was invited to Turkey, he first met Kavala.

– We were in touch, became good friends and worked a lot in the teams that Rafaelson says about the friendship.

Regarding Kavala, Raffleson has nothing but compliments:

– He made a deep impression on me. He was a smart, elegant and wonderful man. Very intelligent and interested in strengthening the social glue in Turkey.

Army: Istanbul military police raise their hands as they cross the phosphorus bridge. Video: CNN

Last conversation

Rafaelsen remembers the last conversation he had with Kavala well. In 2016, part of the Turkish army attempted to carry out a coup.

In response to the attempted coup, the Turkish authorities carried out mass arrests. Several thousand were sentenced, many of whom were considered political prisoners.

– I said I cared about him. I thought Erdogan would use the coup attempt as an excuse to arrest many of his opponents, Raffleson says.

In 2017, the same thing happened to Kavala, who should not fear being arrested.

“Relax, don’t worry. It will not happen. I didn’t do anything wrong, ”the goalie told me, and he wasn’t wrong, Raffleson said.

Storm complexes: Surveillance footage shows Turkish troops storming the offices of state television TRT in Ankara on the night of the attempted coup on July 15, 2016. Video: Reuters

The guard did not respond

Dagbladet was in contact with the staff of Jens Stoltenberg, who further quotes NATO’s Central Communications Department for comment.

In a statement to Dagbladet, a NATO spokesperson wrote:

“NATO is part of the Washington Pact (Atlantic Treaty, journ.nm.): An alliance founded on the fundamental values ​​of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law. These values ​​form the center of the alliance, and all allies undertake to respect them, ”the statement said.

When asked why NATO is voluntarily criticizing Russia for imprisoning Navalny, but does not comment on Kawala’s case, a NATO spokesperson responds:

“It would not have been fair for us to compare very different cases in different jurisdictions.”

NATO was unwilling to answer questions as to whether Stoltenberg raised Erdogan’s case with Kavala or if he wanted to.

“What we can say is that the Secretary General stresses the importance of these values ​​in his meetings with Allied leaders, but we will not discuss the secret talks in detail,” the spokesperson wrote.