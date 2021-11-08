PM Modi: the BJP is not a family party, will win the next state polls; PM Modi at the national party executive | India News







Addressing the BJP National Executive’s farewell session here, the Prime Minister said the BJP is distinct because it is defined by sewa, sankalp aur samarpan (service, determination and commitment) and does not articulate not around a family.

These remarks preceded confrontation with Congress and regional parties like the Samajwadi party and its bitter rival ally Akali Dal in elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The prime minister asserted that the BJP will win the election because its workers have remained aligned with the concerns of the people.

If the BJP is getting stronger, it is not because of Modi but because of the toil of the party’s committed workers, Yadav said, citing the prime minister in the session.

The executive saw the party adopt a note of confidence on the economy, adopt a combative posture towards farmers and UP CM Yogi Adityanath push forward the political resolution, which confirmed its growing stature in the saffron hierarchy.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modiji gave a big mantra to party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while also referring to the party’s history of sustained engagement with problems close to the common man of the country. Yadav said as he briefed the media on the highlights of the Prime Minister’s 50-minute speech, the culmination of the marathon session.

Yadav said the prime minister urged party members to continue working in the spirit of serving the people, which has been at the heart of BJP’s expansion across the country.

Modi referred to the social work done by BJP workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it reflects the party’s commitment to humanity and focuses on service to the people. He expressed his gratitude to the people of the country for giving a fully democratic government through which India has been able to deal with internal and external issues confidently and has won laurels across the world.

Modi also spoke about a new initiative by Kamal Pushp launched on the Namo app to pay tribute to all the party workers who have dedicated their whole life to the party. He asked party members to be in touch with veteran workers, saying a lot could be learned from them.

Sources said that Modi also mentioned the BJP’s victory in Telangana’s indirect polls, its improved performance in the Elenabad assembly by-election in Haryana and the polls of local bodies in Tamil Nadu, in addition to improving the share of votes in an indirect poll of Andhra to claim that it shows growing acceptance of the party’s development agenda. .

