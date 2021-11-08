Jokowi calls on Indonesia to enter new stage of Covid-19 vaccination





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reported that Indonesia has reached a new chapter of great work Mass vaccination against Covid-19 after injecting more than 200 million doses of vaccine into the public. “This amount has reached approximately 40 percent of the national immunization target for the full category and 60 percent for the first dose,” President Jokowi said in a upload to the official Instagram account @jokowi, citing Between, Monday (8/11/2021). With the realization of the number of injections Covid vaccine According to the president, Indonesia is among the five countries with the highest number of vaccine injections in the world, along with India, the United States, Brazil and Japan. Based on this, Indonesia is also helping to immunize nearly half of the world’s population. President Jokowi expressed his gratitude to the public for their role and contribution in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The head of state also said that on Monday, his three-day quarantine period, after traveling abroad, was over. Jokowi urges the public to always practice healthy lifestyles and to be disciplined in the execution of health protocols. “How are you my brothers and sisters across the country? I hope you are still healthy and excited to implement health protocols,” President Jokowi said. Sunday (7/11), according to the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination had been administered to 125,105,963 people, then the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine was injected to 78,994,163 recipients , and the third dose of vaccine was injected.Covid-19 to 1,166,391 people. Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases in Indonesia as of Sunday (7/11) were 10,825 cases. #ingatpesanibu # sudahdivaksintetap3m #vaksinmelindungikitasemua Watch the selected videos below: quality content

