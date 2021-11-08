Politics
Xi Jinping is rewriting history. But it is on the future that he wants to leave his mark
The agenda for the most crucial meeting of the Central Committee ahead of the biannual leadership reshuffle next fall is carefully and deliberately chosen. This speaks to the importance Xi attaches to the history of the party and his own place in it.
For the Chinese Communist Party, history – or rather, some organized versions of it – can be extremely helpful.
China’s so-called “historic claims” to disputed lands and waters, for example, have been used by Beijing to buttress its arguments for contemporary sovereignty, while the narrative attached to the so-called “century of humiliation By foreign powers – from the first Opium War in 1839 until the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949 – has become a central source of legitimacy for the party.
As a result, the Chinese Communist Party vigilantly keeps its own history – airbrushing the darkest chapters of its tumultuous past and erasing particularly sensitive episodes from public memory.
But the next “story resolution” isn’t just about reshaping the party’s past. More importantly, it’s a way for Xi to codify his authority and supremacy in the present – and to project his enduring power and influence into the future.
Since its founding, the party has issued only two such resolutions, proposed by Xi’s two most powerful predecessors, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
Xi sees himself responsible for assuming the role of Mao and Deng’s historical legacy, surpassing his two immediate predecessors. In this version of the party’s history, Mao led China to “stand up” against the intimidation of foreign powers, Deng helped the Chinese people “get rich”, and Xi is now leading the country on the triumphal path. to “become strong”.
And to continue doing so, according to logic, he must remain in power for at least a third term, to guide the country through what he calls the “window of opportunity” for China to catch up – if not overtake – – the West in national strength.
As of yet, few details on the resolution are known – unless we expect it to be most likely passed by party elites this week. The title of the document indicates a more festive and forward-looking tone than the previous two resolutions, which focused on clarifying problems or mistakes from the immediate past.
But whatever the finer details, the consensus among political observers is that the resolution will strengthen Xi’s authority and place him firmly at the head of the party for the foreseeable future.
As George Orwell’s famous quote says in “1984”: “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.
And for Xi, it looks like he’s on the verge of controlling all three, at least for now.
