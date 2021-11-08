BJP is not family-centric, works for people: PM Modi at party leadership meeting





At the BJP’s national executive meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party is where it is today as it is not centered on any family but focuses on working for the welfare of the population. Modi further stated that the party’s values ​​are firmly based on fulfilling promises and working with dedication for the masses.

The party has achieved this position because it has always been associated with the common man. The BJP is not centered on any family. Its values ​​are sewa, sankalp, samarpan (service, resolution and commitment), said PM Modi, quoted by the PTI news agency. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said Prime Minister Modi also called on BJP workers to act as a “bridge of faith” between the party and the common man. “In his speech, Prime Minister Modiji gave a mantra to party workers that they should become a bridge of faith between the common man and the party, while referring to the history of the party as it has always been associated with the problems close to the common man of the country ”, declared Yadav. Chief ministers and BJP presidents from four election-related states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – made a presentation on the upcoming assembly elections at the meeting, Yadav told reporters. A similar presentation was made by the chairman of the BJP’s Punjab unit, he said. Referring to the social work done by BJP workers during the pandemic, Modi said the ruling party is focused on serving the people. Speaking about the presentations on the states linked to the ballot, Modi expressed his confidence that the party “will gain the confidence of the people as it has made progress in addressing issues close to the people”. Modi also spoke about a new initiative from Kamal Pushap launched on the Namo app. for paying tribute to party workers who have dedicated their entire lives to the party. In addition, the BJP sets new goals for expansion in states where it has not yet emerged as an alternative and in states linked to polls. The party has said it will set up voting booth committees in the 10-40,000 voting booths, deploy panna pramukhs (electoral roll officials) there, and institutionalize Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat in each voting booth over the six next months. Informing the media about the inaugural session of the BJP national executive meeting to be held for the first time after Covid, Union Minister and party leader Dharmendra Pradhan said the stand committees will be put in place. up by December 25, page committees by April 6 of next year, and the institutionalization of Mann Ki Baat at the stand level will occur by May 2022. During the inaugural speech, party leader JP Nadda quoted his predecessor Amit Shah as saying that the party’s peak has not yet arrived and that the BJP needs to expand its footprint in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana.

