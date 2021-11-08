The two faces of Orbans Hungary: Christian and neo-Ottoman

Mosques for money

Orban is far from the only one who uses religion to defend his authoritarian views for us, and one of his closest partners in the region is none other than Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After nearly 20 years of rule, Erdogans Turkey has also been accused of turning its back on liberal values ​​and using religion (it is telling, there is no Christian equivalent of Erdogans Islamism for Hungary) to support its increasingly authoritarian tendencies. Erdogan has also strived to improve regional ties, building strong relationships with other strongmen such as Oran, around a broad program of state-backed foreign investment, largely driven by the Turkish state agency TIKA.

This program has been called neo-Ottoman by some, and it is clear that the restoration of the remaining Ottoman heritage is as essential a priority for Erdogans Turkey as investment in infrastructure or industry.

Likewise, attracting such investments has been an important objective for Orbans Hungary, and as Turkey has funded heritage initiatives such as the restoration of the tomb of Gul Baba and the excavation of Szigetvar, the Turkish government has also estimated that the amount Turkey’s direct investment in Hungary rose from $ 100 million to a total of $ 2 billion in the past five years.

So it may be that this liberal Budapest attitude towards Hungary’s Ottoman heritage is just a calculated bet, a mosques for cash scenario in which Budapest tolerates Turkey’s neo-Ottoman claims in return for money. ‘a lucrative source of investment.

Granted, Orban has more leeway to woo Turkey than many of his neighbors. The catastrophic reverse defeat of the Ottomans in the Second Battle of Mohacs in 1687 effectively ended Ottoman rule in Hungary nearly a century before other parts of Europe. While the surprising strength of maintaining tourist sentiment in Hungary, a long discredited pannationalist theory that espouses the common origin of the Magyars (Hungarians) and modern Turks in the Eurasian steppe as well as the lesser cultural significance in Catholic Hungary of religious pacts -nationals associated with the autocephalous churches of the Orthodox world, suggest that the Hungarians always had a less hostile view of the Ottoman period than their neighbors to the south.

Indeed, the government of Orbans invested much more of its political capital in stoking nationalist sentiment against the highly controversial Treaty of Trianon of 1920 (which saw the Kingdom of Hungary lose about two-thirds of its territory and one-third of its territory. its ethnic Hungarian population) than against the Ottoman invasions an anti-Western parallel that suits Orban’s contemporary anti-EU agenda much better than any anti-Turkish sentiment in Hungary.

We should not insist too much on the cultural dimension of this Ottoman sanitization to the detriment of the political. It is likely that Orbans Hungary has little or no interest in really questioning the traditional anti-Turkish sentiments surrounding Ottoman heritage and is only really motivated by the prospect of further investment in other sectors in the middle. of his increasingly friendly ties with Ankara.

Having said that, it’s also clear that Orban’s Christian rhetoric should not be taken at face value. He is a populist and a chameleon who speaks Christian values ​​to his fellow Christians while harming Hungary’s Islamic heritage to his Muslim counterparts.

The potential cultural impact of this potential Ottoman renaissance in Hungary remains to be seen, but I think we can say with certainty that any growth of interest in the Ottoman period in Hungary is an unintended consequence of Orbans policies.

Jacob Todd recently graduated from KULeuven with a Masters in European Studies. His thesis, entitled Mosque and Monuments: Reexamining Ottoman Heritage in Contemporary Europe, focused on the current state and perceptions of the Ottoman heritage remaining in Europe.

