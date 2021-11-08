Four Seasons Landscaping back in the spotlight a year after the loss of Donald Trump





It is not finished. Because we will take our rightful position at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Next to Fantasy Island Adult Books. Across from the Delaware Valley Cremation Center. Between the extinguisher and the yellow pipe. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/hxuAsbEjXi

Questions were asked whether Mr Trumps’ team mistakenly booked the landscaping company instead of the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel.

Initially, Mr. Trump tweeted the lawyers’ press conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. 11:00″.

He followed up the tweet with a second Four Seasons Landscaping post! “Before sending another tweet: Big press conference today in Philadelphia at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30 am !.

Marie Sivaro, owner of Four Seasons, said Mr. Tump’s team chose their business after searching for suitable locations on Google Maps.

We think they got the idea after taking an aerial shot, she told The Independent.

If you look outside, you can’t see here. So they blocked the street. They could have called 10 other people. “

Read more

At the time, the 65-year-old said she thought the small family business couldn’t say no to Mr. Trump’s team, adding that it was the president. “

We weren’t interested in the political part of it. We were just here to do our duty as citizens, ”she said.

The relatively unknown landscaping company was propelled into international spotlight as the public and journalists tried to figure out what exactly had just happened.

“I had no idea that once Trump tweeted, we were going to be broadcast around the world”

Marie Siravo, president of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, reflects on the infamous press conference.

Watch “Four Seasons Total Documentary,” Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/i0QqmQoldJ

To mark the first anniversary of the press conference, a documentary of the saga aired Monday on MSNBC.

We had no idea what to expect, Ms Sivaro says in the trailer. I remember asking if we made a mistake?

At first, the Sivaros said the attention was overwhelmingly negative, with enemies flooding the business with emails and phone calls.

But things changed when they then decided to find some humor in the situation, capitalizing on the publicity they had received.

“We were just ordinary people running a commercial landscaping company,” Sean Middleton, sales manager for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, told MSNBC.

We were able to capitalize on this attention in a very positive way.

“In a million years, we could never have expected the press conference to go the way it did.”

The company has since raked in US $ 1.5 million from shirt sales and even appeared in a Super Bowl commercial.

They created a Zoom background and sold merchandise with slogans like Make America Rake Again, Lawn and Order, and Your Campaign is Dead, But Your Grass Doesn’t Have To Be.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping received so many reviews on Yelp after the press conference that the site marked its page with an unusual activity alert and comments temporarily disabled.

When I lost an election in 2004, I knew exactly where to turn for a last-minute, desperate press conference, one person wrote on Google.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping offers Pennsylvania’s best combination of gardening and election law litigation services. I did not win the election, but I certainly had a great press conference.

In the MSNBC trailer, Ms. Siravos’ son Michael praised the corporate response to the infamous event, calling it the ultimate story of America’s outsider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/four-seasons-landscaping-back-in-the-spotlight-one-year-on-from-donald-trump-s-loss/434dcc8e-af5e-4af1-bc97-d122ca345b0a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos