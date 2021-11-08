UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secy Priti Patel visit Neasden Temple for Diwali celebrations





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel attended the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in North London and celebrated the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The Prime Minister visited the shrine for the fifth time, often known as the “Neasden temple”. According to a statement released by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (organization), Prime Minister Johnson was greeted in a customary Hindu tradition with auspicious symbols of greeting by putting on garlands before visiting the Stone Temple. Patel was also greeted warmly when she arrived at the temple earlier in the day and accompanied Johnson for offering a fruit basket to the central sanctuary of the temple’s inner sanctum. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter and expressed his warmest wishes to the Brits and said: It was really wonderful to return to @NeasdenTemple in North London today. UK PM and Home Secy praise Neasden Temple’s global COVID relief initiatives In addition, after the welcome sessions, esteemed guests reviewed exhibits detailing the Neasden Temple’s global Covid-19 relief initiatives, which were inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj, the religious leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. In March 2020, the world Hindu leader issued an appeal to all BAPS members to help the elderly, destitute and disadvantaged in their regions, as well as to keep everyone updated on the ongoing COVID pandemic. They even asked them to protect and support them during the outbreak. Later, the British Prime Minister and the British Home Secretary visited some of these members and volunteers, as well as important people who keep the country safe. They even met men and women who prepare and distribute meals to the needy, as well as a team that keeps communities linked and updated through internet services. Remarks by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel Referring to the last visit to the temple, Johnson expressed, I have been here many times, but I don’t think I have ever been here at a time when the Neasden Temple has been so central to the life of the whole. London community “. Inspire to see community spirit in action @NeasdenTemple today. @PritiPatel and I saw the incredible contribution of Hindus in the UK, service in our police and the NHS to the deployment of the Covid vaccine. Happy New Year and Shubh Diwali to our wonderful Hindu community! pic.twitter.com/yNlnAewmBo Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2021 The temple has been at the forefront of all activities of the local community, added Priti Patel and later pointed out that it has also been at the forefront during national disasters, such as the pandemic. Before leaving, Patel once again praised the “incredible work” of the Mandir, “and the Prime Minister described their service as an absolutely magnificent reflection of the community spirit in action. (Image: ANI / Twitter / @ BorisJohnson)

