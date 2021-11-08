FIXED: Guardian editorial claims Trump is possibly “Biden’s best hope for re-election”





CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misidentified the author of the Guardian editorial. Author is Michael CohenMichael Dean Cohen Author of controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out: “I stand by the work we have done” Trump Organization faces re-examination in New York Civil Inquiry Michael Cohen : Trump is bluffing another White House offer MORE, the author of “Clear and Present Security: The World Has Never Been Better and Why It Matters.” He was not the former lawyer for former President Trump Donald Trump Israeli officials have said the United States should open a consulate for Palestinians in the West Bank. The loss of Virginia exposes Democrats’ struggle with rural voters. Democrats suffer election loss in Virginia PLUS.

A Guardian argued Sunday that the loss of President BidenJoe Biden in Virginia exposed Democrats’ struggle with rural voters After the victory, Biden seeks a political rebound. Democrats suffer election defeat in Virginia MORE’s best hope for re-election could be former President Trump himself.

In the opinion piece, author Michael Cohen predicted that Trump would likely remain the gift that continues to give Democrats the living bogeyman under the bed that keeps their constituents awake at night.

As much as Democrats may want to run on their legislative platform, Trump’s specter could be their most effective strategy to maintain power and is possibly Bidens’ best hope for re-election, he wrote.

Cohen noted that recent polls show Biden to be deeply unpopular, citing recent Democrats’ losses in Virginia and New Jersey, places where Biden easily beat Trump last year.

In Virginia, formerGov. Terry McAuliffeTerry McAuliffeWarner says “things might have been different” in the Virginia election if the infrastructure had been adopted earlier Warner: Youngkin “stoked the cultural pot” on issues such as Critical Kaine Race Theory: Democrats’ blew up the timing ‘of infrastructure, spending bills MORE (D) lost the race for state governor to Republican businessman Glenn YoungkinGlenn YoungkinWarner: Youngkin’ stirred the cultural pot ”on issues such as critical race theory. PLUS invoices.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil MurphyPhil MurphyWarner: Youngkin “stoked the cultural pot” on issues like critical race theory, Sunday broadcasts – Biden officials look to social spending program after infrastructure passage there ‘MORE (D) barely held up in his race for re-election, while the Democratic State Senate Speaker was beaten by a truck driver who spent next to nothing for the race.

In short, this White House hasn’t had a good story to tell in months and in Virginia and New Jersey they have paid the price, Cohen added.

Trump has publicly toyed with the idea of ​​another White House race for months. Meanwhile, Bidens’ approval rating hit a new low of just 38% in a poll taken last week.

