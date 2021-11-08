Turkey ends posts of several critical honorary consuls of government





The Turkish Foreign Ministry abruptly ended the post of nine honorary consuls, including those working for Belgium, Austria, Sweden and the UK, despite requests from some countries to retain them in their posts. The Foreign Ministry did not give reasons for Friday’s decision, but honorary consuls who spoke with Al-Monitor said they believed the reason, at least for half of them, was their criticism of the Turkish government and its policies, both in speech and on social media. I was told it was because of my social media posts that criticized the government, said a former consul from an EU country speaking on condition of anonymity. I know that at least some of the representations have asked the MFA to reconsider their position, but they have met a firm no. Allegations that social media posts played a role in the ministry’s decision to strip honorary consuls of their posts come at a time when social media users in Turkey are routinely harassed, censored or arrested for critical comments towards President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the government. . Same oldsocial media postsmay turn out to have long shadows. Earlier this year, journalist Melis Alphan was accused of dissemination of terrorist propaganda in a photo she posted on social media of the 2015 Newroz celebrations in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir. Likewise, comedian Genco Erkalfaces four yearsof imprisonment for several social media posts, one of which dates back to 2016. He is accused of insulting the president with a post asking him to display his university degree. Topics such as corruption in government and speculation about the president’s health can lead to detention or dismissal. On November 3, the Turkish Security Directorate-General announced that it had launched an investigation into social media posts under the hashtag #olmus (he is dead) which speculated on Erdogan’s health, which has become a particularly sensitive subject. , especially after Foreign Policy published an article on whether the Turkish president was too sick to rule turkey. Unlike professional diplomats, honorary consuls, whose status is also governed by theVienna Convention on Consular Relations, enjoy judicial immunity only for acts performed in the exercise of their functions. These functions mainly consist of strengthening bilateral trade and cultural relations, as well as carrying out consular matters such as issuing visas. During the Ottoman Empire, honorary consuls, chosen from Greek, Venetian and other non-Muslim residents, played an important role in the relations of the Western powers with the empire, especially in terms of trade and in the relations of the great powers. with local Christians. communities. There are currently over 120 Honorary Consuls in Turkey, some of whom areprominent turkish businessmen. Honorary consuls, usually hired for a five-year term, are chosen by the country they represent but need the approval of the host country’s foreign ministry to begin and continue their duties. Five years ago, following an unsuccessful coup, the Foreign Office revised the diplomatic list to eliminate businessmen believed to have had ties to US cleric Fethullah Gulen.

